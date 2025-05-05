"My baby turned into a whole grown man": Isaiah Barnes' mom, Gloria Govan, shares heartfelt moment of him and GF attending prom

The Prom night is a cherished rite of passage for most teenagers, an unforgettable evening that represents the transition from adolescence to adulthood. For Gloria Govan, the proud mom of Isaiah Barnes, the moment served as a sweet memory as her son's girlfriend surprised him with a sweet gesture.

Ad

Overflowing with love and nostalgia, Govan, ex-wife of former NBA star Matt Barnes, shared a video of her son's prom night adventures on her Instagram. She shared the post with the caption:

"Junior Prom things! Somehow I blinked and my baby turned into a whole grown man in a suit 🥰with the cutest date by his side!🫶🏽"

Ad

Trending

The video beautifully captured the lead-up to the prom night, starting with Barnes' girlfriend sweetly asking him to be her date. She showed up at his his house with a sign that read, "Can you picture as at prom?"

Govan seemed extremely proud of everything as her son was moved by the gesture. From there, the clip transitions to a montage of memorable moments from the night.

Isaiah and his girlfriend were all dressed up, striking poses for the camera, and exchanging sweet glances with each other. One particularly heartwraming scene showed Gloria Govan herself adjusting her son's bow. Isaiah's brother, Carter Barnes, was also featured in the video.

Ad

Isaiah, alongside his twin brother Carter, is a student hooper at the Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino, California. He just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Crespi Celts, averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game. The Celts finished the season with a 21-9 record.

Isaiah's brother, Carter Barnes, was also instrumental in the team's performance, averaging 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. The brothers still have two years of high school basketball to play.

Ad

Isaiah Barnes has already received a college offer

While still a sophomore, former NBA Star Matt Barnes' son, Isaiah Barnes, has already received a college offer from the University of San Diego. The 6-foot-3 sophomore made the announcement on his Instagram page on March 31.

"Blessed to receive an offer from the University of San Diego🤍💙 Thank you Coach Lavin and staff for believing in me #gotoreros." He wrote.

Ad

Ad

Barnes still has two years of high school basketball to play. However, the San Diego Toreros appear to be showing serious interest in locking down his talent early.

Of course, Barnes will see other college offers come in as he continues his high school basketball journey. San Diego can only hope that their early offer actually translates to a head start in the recruitment race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More