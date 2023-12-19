Ex-'basketball wives' star Gloria Govan seeks $267k from Matt Barnes in child support, citing low $4-figure monthly income

Matt Barnes and reality TV star Gloria Govan got married in 2013, but decided to separate three years later. Now, she is going after the longtime NBA forward for not paying the full amount in monthly child support.

Matt Barnes and Govan have one child together, a son named Carter Kelly Barnes. As they still go through legal suits regarding their divorce, Govan is seeking payment for close to $267,000 in child support.

Recent reports have emerged of Govan sharing her montly income in hopes of getting what she is owed in child support. The documents state she makes around $15 an hour with the cannabis business she started a few years ago.

Since divorcing Barnes, Govan has gotten married again. She is now with longtime LA Lakers point guard Derek Fisher. The two live together and each have children from previous relationships.

Govan is going after Barnes because she feels he still does very well for himself financially. In the reports, she claimed he stills earns over $200,000 a month. Since his playing career ended, Barnes has carved out a lane for himself in the broadcasting/podcasting space.

How much did Matt Barnes make in his NBA career?

As a second round pick, Matt Barnes had to work hard for an opportunity in the NBA. Despite the odds stacked against him, he managed to hang around for nearly two decades. His final run came in 2017, when he won a championship with the Golden State Warriors.

Barnes ended up playing in just under 1,000 games as a player and finished with averages of 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

During his entire NBA career, Barnes made over $35 million. The biggest contracts he signed actually came on the back end of this time in the league. Before the 2013 season, the LA Clippers inked him to a three-year deal worth just over $10 million.

When that deal ended in 2016, the Sacramento Kings decided to offer him another sizable contract. He signed there for two years on a deal worth $12.5 million. He ended up playing only 54 games for the team before being waived and winding back up with the Golden State Warriors.

Following his retirement, Barnes managed to stay around the game as an analyst. He's done some work for his ESPN, but his most known for his "All the Smoke Podcast." As of 2023, his net worth is believed to be around $25 million.