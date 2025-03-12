"My PG so cold": LeBron James hypes up McDonald's All-American Brayden Burries as he impresses in front of Draymond Green

Brayden Burries, a five-star shooting guard from Riverside, California had a tremendous outing for the Roosevelt Mustangs on Tuesday against Notre Dame in the CIF state open division SoCal regional championship game.

The 6-5 athlete led his team to a 79-76 victory and will play in the Open Division state championship game on Saturday. Burries poured in 37 points to lead all scorers and scored 16 points in the final period to help his team advance to the championship game.

The Roosevelt-Notre Dame matchup drew a high-profile spectator in Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green. The 35-year-old attended the game and posed for a picture with Burries afterward.

Slam High School's Instagram page highlighted Burries' incredible night and caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James. The NBA's all-time leading scorer shared the post on his story and wished Burries well for the upcoming championship game.

"My PG so cold!!!! Congrats @braydenburries0!! Good luck at State!!" James wrote as caption on his story.

Brayden Burries is ranked No. 10 in the country and is the second-best shooting guard in the Class of 2025, according to On3. He is also the second-best overall recruit from California.

Brayden Burries talked about his recruitment

The five-star shooting guard from Roosevelt High School, Brayden Burries is one of the best high school basketball players in the country. The 6-foot-5 standout has offers from programs like Arizona, USC, Oregon, Alabama and SMU. He recently shared an update on his recruitment and discussed the schools that have hosted him so far.

"I’m going to be a lead guard in college," Brayden Burries said, as per Zagsblog. "There’s a few schools recruiting me like Oregon, USC, Duke, UCLA, Arizona, Alabama, Tennessee and a few other ones. They mainly speak with my dad. He just wants me to focus on this season right now."

He further continued; "Some of the schools I’ve visited so far are Oregon, Alabama, Arizona. My Arizona visit was good. They’ve got a great coaching staff with Coach (Tommy) Lloyd, coach (Jack) Murphy, they are great coaches... Right now, it’s all pretty much even with my recruiting."

According to On3, the Arizona Wildcats have the best odds of landing the talented shooting guard. The recruiting website has given the Wildcats a 30.0% chance of acquiring Burries.

