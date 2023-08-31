Did Draymond Green play football?

Draymond Green's contributions to the Warriors dynasty have made him a favorite among Golden State fans. As a result, fans of the other NBA teams would consider him a villain due to some of his infamous actions during certain NBA games.

Aside from everything he has done as a professional basketball player, he is also popular for the statements that he makes on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show." Basically, the bulk of his fame comes from everything he does related to the NBA and basketball in general. However, this fame did not start in the NBA, as he also had a storied college career.

Draymond was a key member of the Michigan State University Spartans basketball squad. He is one of the most accomplished athletes in Spartan history. However, Draymond also tried his abilities at one other sport for his college team. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound athlete also briefly spent some time on the gridiron. Specifically, he played one game for the Spartans football team.

During the 2011 Michigan State Spartans spring football game, Draymond Green suited up as a part of the offense, specifically as a tight end wearing the number 83 jersey. Needless to say, his football prowess is nowhere near what he can do on a basketball court.

Green might have been a little too excited to play football, as he was flagged for a painfully obvious false start on his very first play, and he did not perform any better for the rest of the match.

An NFL career might not have panned out for Draymond Green, but one can assume that the Golden State Warriors and their fans are thankful that it did not.

What were Draymond Green's stats in college?

A look into Draymond Green's stats as a member of the Michigan State University Spartans

Draymond Green suited up at the forward position for a total of 145 season games for the Michigan State University Spartans. During this time, Green averaged 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

He also proved himself to be one of the best defensive players in college basketball, as he is among the all time leaders in both steals and blocks in Spartans history. Furthermore, Green is also the all-time leading rebounder for Michigan State.

These accomplishments earned him the National Player of the Year award in 2012. He was also named Big Ten Player of the Year and was a consensus First Team All-American, among other personal accolades.

His college team was a part of two Final Fours, and he also played a big role in them winning the Big Ten regular-season championships three times. These contributions to the Michigan State University Spartans basketball program eventually led to his #23 jersey being retired in 2019.

