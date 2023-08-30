What is Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry's ethnicity?

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry has long been one of the NBA’s premier faces.

Much of Curry’s popularity stems from a combination of his electric shooting ability and his relatability as a dominant player of smaller stature. While most basic info is already widely known about the Warriors star, there are still some who are unaware of his ethnicity.

Curry is of mixed ethnicity. His father, Dell Curry, is of African-American descent. Meanwhile, his mother, Sonya Curry, is of African-American, Creole and Haitian descent.

Sonya’s mixed heritage has given her a slightly fairer skin complexion and most would agree that Steph resembles his mother more than his father. As a result, the four-time NBA champion is often referred to as light-skinned rather than Black.

Draymond Green once said NBA players think Steph Curry is soft because of his light skin complexion

Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green

While Steph Curry has been dominating the NBA for many years now, a few of his fellow players still allegedly hold prejudices against him.

According to his longtime Golden State Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, this is because some players view Curry as soft due to his racial ethnicity. Meanwhile, others look down on him due to his upbringing in a wealthy family as the son of a former NBA player.

During an episode of his “Dray Day” podcast in 2017, Green spoke about all of the stereotypes that Curry has endured and overcome over the years.

“He’s way more than what everyone expected him to be or ever gave him a shot to be,” he said.

“I think most people looked at it like, ‘Ah man, this was a privileged kid growing up. Like, How did he become this? He ain’t supposed to become this. It’s supposed to be the guy from the hood that had nothing and had to grind for everything.’

“People just automatically think that, ‘Man, this guy ain’t from the hood. He ain’t cut like that. He ain’t cut from a different cloth. He’s supposed to be soft, and this, that.’

“And of course, Steph is light-skinned, so they want to make him out to be soft. So, everybody just wanted to make him out to be this soft, jump-shooting guy, and he continued to get better and better and better.”

Regardless of his ethnicity and familial upbringing, Curry still had to work hard to get to the point he is at today as a four-time NBA champion. Most would probably agree that these are moot points regarding the Warriors star’s success.

