"This motherf**ker ain't even playing, man": Comedian Mike Epps once left Steph Curry in splits when hilariously impersonating his on-court mannerisms

Steph Curry is one of the best players of all time in the NBA. A four-time NBA champion, Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball with his playing style. The superstar guard has been part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty with six NBA Finals appearances and four titles over the last nine years.

Some time ago, some of the Warriors' players attended a stand-up comedy show hosted by Mike Epps. When Epps noticed Curry and his teammates were in the building, he began cracking jokes with the two-time MVP and Finals MVP. Curry's on-court reactions and playing style were impersonated by the comedian, who had the Warriors' superstar smiling and enjoying the moment.

"We got real legends in the house. My man Steph Curry in the house. Give it up for Steph Curry. Steph looking out like a 10-year-old out there and s**t. If you just playing this s**t just throw the ball up. I said this motherf**er ain't even playing man. Motherf***er thing all in his mouth and shit. I said he doesn't give a f**k," Mike Epps said during Curry's impersonation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry expects the Warriors to have another title run before he retires

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are coming off a disappointing campaign, where they failed to defend their title after losing to the LA Lakers in six games (4-2) in the Western Conference semi-finals.

Struggling on the road and with a disgruntled relationship between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, the Warriors' season was full of ups and downs and didn't end with another championship.

However, Curry remains confident about Golden State's chances to return to the top and believes this can happen as early as next season.

"We are the hunter now, not the hunted. This year is the run. Yeah we for sure do, hopefully that's this year. The nature of the NBA, the business of it, you know how things change really quickly," Steph Curry recently told Gilbert Arenas.

This offseason, the Warriors' priority was to keep Draymond Green, who eventually signed a new, lucrative deal that will keep him with the team for another three years.

In addition, they landed All-Star guard Chris Paul via a three-team trade that sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns. Paul is motivated to go all the way and win his first NBA championship and playing for Golden State gives him the best chance to win.

After signing Chris Paul and with the moves they made in the summer, the Warriors expect to be in a position to challenge for the championship right away, with Steph Curry as the undisputed leader.

Curry, who is under contract with the Warriors until 2026, averaged 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists last season.

Golden State will be part of the NBA's opening night, as they will host the Suns and their new Big 3 (Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker) at Chase Center. The game will take place on Tuesday, October 24, and will see Chris Paul take on his former team.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)