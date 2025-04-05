Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Elijah Pratt react to former IMG teammate Kaden Strayhorn's spring practice photos with Michigan featuring Bryce Underwood

Kaden Strayhorn, a three-star offensive lineman from IMG Academy, signed with the Michigan Wolverines during the Early Signing Period. He chose the Sherrone Moore-led program over other top schools such as Michigan State, Ohio State, Florida, Miami, Alabama, Texas, Georgia and Tennessee.

On Friday, Strayhorn shared a few pictures of himself draped in Michigan colors on his Instagram during the Wolverines' spring practice, along with the program's five-star quarterback signee, Bryce Underwood. His former IMG teammates Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Elijah Pratt encouraged the four-star receiver in the comment section of the post.

"Yo ain’t waste no time lol," Owusu-Boateng commented.

Pratt simply added a couple of emojis to show his support for the talented youngster.

Owusu-Boateng will play alongside Strayhorn in Michigan after signed with the program on Dec. 4, 2024. Pratt on the other hand, announced his commitment to the SMU Mustangs in Feb. 2024.

Kaden Strayhorn committed to the Wolverines on June 23, 2024, after officially visiting the program on June 21. Strayhorn is ranked No. 577 in the country and is the 48th-best offensive lineman in the Class of 2025, according to On3. He is also the 76th-best overall recruit in the state of Florida.

Kaden Strayhorn shed light on his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines landed the commitment of three-star offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn in June 2024. His recruitment was spearheaded by the Wolverines' coach, Sherrone Moore, whose efforts paid off. The three-star prospect signed with the program on National Signing Day in December 2024.

Strayhorn discussed his commitment to the Wolverines in an interview with On3.

"He told coach (Sherrone) Moore ‘he didn’t just commit to Michigan, he committed to you and Coach (Grant) Newsome.’ Our relationship has been developed for the last three years, so it runs really deep with them. They stayed consistent."

Michigan's Class of 2025 is the eighth-best class in the country, according to 247Sports. Moore has signed 14 athletes so far from the Class of 2025, along with five-star recruits Bryce Underwood and Andrew Babalola.

Strayhorn is also joined by his IMG Academy teammate Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng at Michigan, who is ranked No. 233 in the country and is the 25th-best linebacker in the Class of 2025, as per On3. He is also the 33rd-best overall recruit from the state of Florida.

