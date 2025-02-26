NBA Champ Matt Barnes shares 1-word reaction as Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza leads his high school to Championship game

Son of the 2009 NBA Champion Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh Ariza, continues to show why he is a top recruit in the 2026 class. His electrifying performance on Monday helped the Westchester Comets book their spot in the Los Angeles City Section Open Division final. They will take on NBA legend Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, in the tournament finale on Friday.

Former NBA champion Matt Barners couldn't hold back from complementing Tajh for his incredible gameplay. Thehoopspill's Instagram handle posted key moments from Westchester's matchup against Cleveland, highlighting Ariza's tough shots that led to his side's qualification.

In the clip, Tajh Ariza could be seen dribbling past two defenders and then pulling off a brilliant shot. His effortless dribbling and impeccable were certainly a piece of art.

"5 ⭐️ Tajh Ariza Hits Tough Shots Leading Team To Championship Game 🤯 Where they will face Chatsworth led by Alijah Arenas 🍿 @tajhariza," the caption read.

Barnes flocked to the comment section to share his reaction to Ariza's deeds on the court.

"Cook," he wrote.

Matt Barnes via Instagram (Credits: @Thehoopspill Instagram)

Ariza came in clutch against Cleveland, charting 20 points and 10 rebounds. Patrick Ramos helped ease the load on the youngster, contributing 13 points. Although Cleveland's Roman Finney bagged 23 points, it was not enough for his side to step closer to the glory.

Both sides stood at 41 points each at one point in the third quarter. But Ramos and Ariza took the matter into their own hands to hand their side a 51-44 lead. They built upon the lead, not letting Cleveland script any kind of comeback. The match ended with a 68-57 scoreline in Westchester's favor.

Tajh Ariza and Alijah Arenas To Go Head-to-Head in Championship Game

In the other semi-final, USC Commit Alijah Arenas put on a show to launch his side into the finals. Arenas and Chatsworth were just too good for Palisades. Gilbert Arenas' and Laura Govan's son racked up 31 points to secure a 77-47 victory.

Now, Ariza and Arenas, two top recruits from their class, will take on each other for the Los Angeles City Section Open Division title on Friday. It would be interesting to see which of these youngsters wins it all. An exciting battle is set to unfold and fans would hope to get more of these before the two prodigies enter the college basketball landscape.

