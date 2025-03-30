"NBA kids be coming out of nowhere I swear": Fans react to Chris Paul II & CP3’s 15U EYBL squad dominating opponents in NC

Chris Paul II, son of the 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul, represented his team in the Phenom Hoops Circuit at Bermuda Run, North Carolina. The Class of 2029 player was seen dominating the two teams he played against on Sunday.

Famous basketball page SLAM High School uploaded highlights of Paul as he made some tough shots and pinpoint passes to his teammates.

The Hoops fans joined the comments section of the post to give their reactions to the CP3 team's performance and Chris Paul II.

"Bro nba kids be coming out of nowhere I swear," a fan commented.

Another fan talked about NBA kids:

"there's gonna be a time when the league will be almost be full of NBA players sons haha, plenty of players sons we don't even hear about are gonna make it too, we've seen how amazing kiyan or alijah are, pure league talents. Esp Gilbert kids man, he's gonna create a NBA dynasty."

"Awesome..they played NC Spartans Forest City 17U and put in serious work for a 2028 squad lol. Salute!!!" commented a fan.

A fan talked about his layups:

"His lay package gone be nuts...that pace control is obvious."

Fans react to Chris Paul II & CP3’s 15U EYBL squad dominating opponents in NC

More fans joined the conversation in the comments section.

"he's just 15yo???? talk about genetics man, imagine how much he will learn before he passed out high school. colleges are gonna line up like the did for arenas, even after he reclassified. another amazing NBA son talent," commented another fan.

A fan commented:

"15 years old I couldn’t even touch net 🥲😂😂."

This fan commended Chris Paul II's game:

" Chris Paul jr got a smooth game."

"Ohh yeah kids league bound," commented another fan.

How did Chris Paul II's team perform in the Phenom Hoops EYBL Circuit?

The Phenom Hoops' Phenom Rise Showcase took place on Saturday and Sunday, involving teams from 10U to 17U. Chris Paull II represented his father's Team CP3 Elite 2029 in the 15U Circuit involving 21 teams.

On Sunday, they played two games against DB Elite 2028 and SW15 Elite 2028. Their match versus DB Elite began at 10:00 a.m. EDT and concluded in defeat for CP3's team, 54-30. However, they defeated SW15 Elite 54-39 at 12:00 PM EDT.

Chris Paul's elder son, Chris Paul Jr., plays football for Ole Miss.

