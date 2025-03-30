Chris Paul's wife Jada Paul drops heartfelt 4-word reaction to son Chris Paul II's dominant EYBL outing

Chris Paul's son, Chris Paul II, showcased his basketball potential during a dominant EYBL outing for Team CP3 in North Carolina, earning praise from his mother, Jada Paul.

Paul, a point guard in the class of 2028, led his team to success over the weekend. His performance was highlighted by @slam_hs on Instagram, which Jada reshared.

"No place like home!" Jada posted on Saturday, sharing her son's EYBL success at her hometown.

Jada Paul's Instagram story after Chris Paul II's team won their EYBL game at North Carolina - Source: Instagram_@jada_ap

CPII joins a generation of NBA star kids, including Kiyan Anthony, Alijah Arenas and the Boozer twins, who have embarked on their journey to the NBA following the footsteps of their famous fathers.

Initial signs have been promising and featuring on the EYBL program helmed by CP3 and shining for them does bode well for the future of the young guard carrying on the "Point God" legacy.

Chris Paul's EYBL team has proven itself as a producer of NBA talent, especially for guards

The veteran Spurs guard has a reputation for being a great mentor for younger players and has been heavily involved in his EYBL team at the AAU level. He provides a great environment for youngsters aiming to make a career for themselves in basketball.

Notable NBA players who have played for Chris Paul's Team CP3 include Collin Sexton, Wendell Carter Jr., Coby White, Grant Williams and Rob Dillingham. Having produced such a prodigious line of talent, it is safe to say that Chris Paul II is also in a great environment to propel himself to the NBA under his father's guidance.

Chris Paul facing off against Team CP3 alumni Coby White at the NBA - Source: Getty

The Paul family has been lauded for their involvement in the EYBL program and their hands-on approach toward the team's welfare. Jada Paul's active involvement and cheerleading role for her son and the team represent the same.

