NBA legends Jamal Crawford and Isaiah Thomas share their reaction to former's son JJ Crawford's explosive performance at Made Hoops event

JJ Crawford, the son of former New York Knicks star Jamal Crawford, has been lighting up the middle school basketball scene as of late. During a Made Hoops Championships AAU game on Monday, the eighth-grade rising star dropped 28 points for Rotary Style. His dad enjoyed his performance from the sidelines.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The video of JJ in action was posted by Ball is Life, and this drew the attention of his dad, Jamal, who dropped some sage advice for his son in the comments section.

"Step by step, I see the big picture kid!" Jamal said to his son.

The video also caught the attention of former Phoenix Suns point guard Isaiah Thomas. The NBA guard was impressed by the younger Crawford and commented on the video as well.

Ad

"Even better kid!!! 🏁🏁🏁," Thomas said.

Jamal Crawford and Isaiah Thomas react to JJ Crawford's performance at the Made Hoops Championships (Source: Instagram/ ballislife)

JJ Crawford has received a lot of attention on social media, with recordings of him playing for his father's Rotary team and the Our Lady of the Lake Saints being shared on platforms ranging from YouTube to Instagram to TikTok. His father is a continuous presence at his games and assists him in his training.

Ad

However, just like fellow NBA great Carmelo Anthony, Jamal Crawford has admitted that he did not push his son to take up basketball. However, now that JJ has taken up his father's game, Jamal wants his son to grow up to be better than him. JJ shared this sentiment in a 2023 interview with 12 News Arizona.

“When I grow up, I’m going to be better than him (dad),” he said.

Ad

JJ Crawford already has NCAA Division 1 offers before he has even reached high school

JJ will not start high school until next season, which means he will not attend college until at least 2029. Despite this, multiple schools have already offered scholarships to the middle school star.

His first offer came in 2023, which was from Montana. He also has offers from Missouri and Rutgers.

Rivals have Rutgers as the favorite to recruit JJ so far. However, he still has four years of high school basketball to go through, which means that the young shooting guard would not have to choose just yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback