Why was Isaiah Thomas crying after dropping 81 points?

Isaiah Thomas was one of the most promising players in the NBA. However, one of his most defining moments as a player came outside the league. After dropping 81 points in a Pro-Am game in Seattle, Thomas couldn't hold back his tears.

The former NBA player played his last season in the competition with the Charlotte Hornets. Although his role was in a diminished capacity, Thomas was still effective in the little time he was afforded.

That's rather shocking considering the heights he had reached earlier in his career. Especially in the 2016-17 season, Thomas looked like a potential MVP candidate after notching up his second All-Star selection, averaging 28.9 points per game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately, following his move after a harrowing season in Boston, Thomas started falling off. Eventually, he found himself out of the league and fighting for a place on the roster.

That doesn't mean Thomas didn't have the game to play in the NBA. He was diminutive, but the 5' 9" guard could flat out score against most league defenses. However, even though he was struggling to make an NBA roster, he proved that he could play at the next level.

At the Crawsover Pro-Am event in Seattle in the offseason of 2021, Thomas dropped 81 points in a game - a ridiculous statline for any player.

The moment was quite overwhelming for the former All-Star, as he was seen crying in the locker room after the game.

The performance reinvigorated the league's faith in his ability. The LA Lakers, his former team, were the first to offer Thomas a contract in the 2021-22 season. However, that was cut shortm as he only played four games with the team before going to Dallas and eventually landing up in Charlotte.

Why did Isaiah Thomas struggle in the NBA?

Isaiah Thomas defied a lot of odds by even making the NBA. Thomas is drastically shorter than most NBA players, reason why many teams passed up on him in the draft. However, his stints in Sacramento and Phoenix showed a lot of promise. In Boston, he emerged as a star.

Unfortunately, his career was done in by a long list of recurring injuries. A hip injury he suffered during his time with the Celtics practically ended his career, as he and the team overlooked the long-term connotations.

While Isaiah Thomas remains out of the league, he remains hopeful of making an NBA team this season. At 34, though, it may take some doing.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)