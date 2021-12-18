“He has his pop back he has his shot back, it’s good to have him” - LeBron James on reuniting with Isaiah Thomas as the guard debuts for LA Lakers in loss to Minnesota Timberwolves  

LA Lakers star LeBron James heaped praise on Isaiah Thomas after the guard's stellar display in his debut for the Purple and Gold against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. James assessed that Thomas looks like his old self, healthy and in rhythm. Here's what James had to say on teaming up with Thomas for the second time in the NBA following their partnership at Cleveland in the 2017-2018 season (via Spectrum SportsNet):

"First of all, I have always had respect for him (Isaiah Thomas)," expressed James. "Happy to see him back in the league. The difference between when was teammates in Cleveland and now is that he is healthy, now. He wasn't healthy in Cleveland, he was playing on just pure grit and his hip was just not allowing him to be what he was before the injury. So obviously he has his pop back, he has his shot back, and it's good to have him."

Isaiah Thomas suffered a serious hip injury in 2017 that derailed his NBA career. He was with the Boston Celtics at the time and was one of their leading players. Thomas averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game in the 2016-17 NBA season before eventually getting traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he joined forces with LeBron James.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "Happy to see [IT] back in the league and healthy...obviously he has his shot back and it's good to have him." LeBron James reflects on tonight's game that included a 19-point effort from Isaiah Thomas. "Happy to see [IT] back in the league and healthy...obviously he has his shot back and it's good to have him." LeBron James reflects on tonight's game that included a 19-point effort from Isaiah Thomas. https://t.co/t3L353pbKo

Since then, Isaiah Thomas has played only 88 games in the NBA to date, representing the LA Lakers, Nuggets, Wizards, and the Pelicans after his stint with the Cavs. Thomas failed to replicate his heroics with the Celtics from the 2016-17 season. He has been working hard to make his return to the league ever since his failed stints over the last few seasons.

Isaiah Thomas shines in his debut with LeBron James-led LA Lakers

The LA Lakers could have given Isaiah Thomas an extended run had Russell Westbrook not returned for this match. Westbrook was sidelined after testing positive for COVID, but he tested out of the protocols within 24 hours and was able to suit up in Minnesota.

However, Isaiah Thomas impressed with a team-high 19-point outing for the LA Lakers in only 22 minutes off the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He looked in great shape as he came off a 42-point outing in his G-League debut for Grand Rapids Gold. The Lakers decided to sign him on a ten-day contract via a hardship exemption following his unreal debut in the G-League.

NBA @NBA @isaiahthomas puts up 19 points in his return to the @Lakers and his 2021-22 NBA debut! 🔥 @isaiahthomas puts up 19 points in his return to the @Lakers and his 2021-22 NBA debut! https://t.co/tgblSNIWGX

Isaiah Thomas will have plenty of chances to show how ready he is to earn a permanent contract in the NBA as the LA Lakers have a depleted roster, with as many as eight players likely to remain on the sidelines over their next few games.

He has gotten off to a good start, and with LeBron James also impressed by Thomas' progression, there is a slight chance the 5'9" guard may just continue to be a part of the LA Lakers for the rest of the season as well.

