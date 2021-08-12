"I wasn’t showing y’all a snippet of me being emotional so y’all can feel sorry for me. Hell no!": Isaiah Thomas' emphatic tweet draws support from LeBron James

It has been a rollercoaster ride for Isaiah Thomas, who has been tossed around the league in recent years due to injuries. However, the 32-year-old veteran broke down in tears after dropping 81 points in a recent Jamal Crawford Pro-Am game.

While many might have misunderstood the snippet of him crying in the locker room, LeBron James has openly shown solidarity with the two-time All-Star. With Isaiah Thomas aiming to let the world know he was not interested in a pity party, LeBron responded with some words of encouragement.

Isaiah Thomas was a force in the NBA, especially during his stint with the Boston Celtics. He was an elite bucket-getter and went on a record-breaking spree despite spending three years with the franchise.

The 5-foot-9 guard was the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft but did a lot better than most of the earlier picks. Unfortunately, injuries derailed Isaiah Thomas' career, and no franchise was willing to take a chance on him.

Isaiah Thomas could not contain his emotions as he had an exceptional game in Jamal Crawford's "The Crossover" Pro-Am League

Isaiah Thomas

While waiting for an opportunity to get back in the NBA following his 10-day contract expiration with the New Orleans Pelicans, Isaiah Thomas decided to keep himself sharp in the Pro-Am League in Seattle. It has been an incredible run as he has produced consistently in these Pro-Am games.

Coming back from what could have been a career-ending injury is in itself impressive. Doing so with numbers like these is absolutely stunning.

Granted, the competition level is nothing like the NBA, but one can take away Isaiah Thomas' skill and flair for the game. By halftime, he had put up 40 points. Although he was an elite scorer while he was in the NBA, he never got this hot on the floor.

Fans wasted no time in giving Isaiah Thomas a standing ovation after the final whistle. It was an all-round impressive display as the veteran thrilled the basketball community with an exciting game.

It’s ALL God!!! They said I was DONE 🏁 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) August 9, 2021

Given how well he played, it is proof that Isaiah Thomas is nowhere near washed up, which might have some NBA teams come calling. It will be exciting to see how things play out for the highly talented guard.

From Isaiah Thomas' tweet, it is clear that he is willing to put in the work and is not looking for handouts. James has shown his support and has helped echo his stance. Hopefully, his hard work pays off and we will see him suit up again in the NBA.

