NBA scout Nate Duncan names Lousville signee as the "breakout" of the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit

Five-star DME Academy point guard Mikel Brown Jr. has been a breakout star this year, and big-time NBA scouts are finally noticing. He played for Team USA during last Saturday's Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon, and he managed to impress many people. This includes NBA scout Nate Duncan.

Duncan, who hosts the "NBA Strategy Stream" and the "Dunc’d On Basketball" podcast, shared his thoughts regarding several members of Team USA, including Mikel Brown Jr., who he says is this team's "breakout star."

"Mikel Brown, 6'2 point guard. To me he has been the breakout of this 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. He's a great athlete in transition, really gets up when he's got a head of steam, and he shot the ball incredibly well this week too, but it is not just that. as a scorer, he also moves the ball quickly, plays an unselfish brand of basketball," said the NBA scout.

"So that skill level, that athleticism, is something that's gonna serve him, while he's someone I think has All-Star potential at the point guard position." added Duncan.

Duncan also took a look at other standouts during the annual game between US and international basketball stars, such as Cameron Boozer, AJ Dynantsa, and Nate Ament.

There were several scrimmage games in the lead-up to the actual USA vs. World match, and Mikel Brown Jr. was impressive in those scrimmages, as well as the actual game. Team USA defeated Team World 123-114 in overtime, and Brown had 17 points, one rebound, three assists, and three steals during that game.

Mikel Brown Jr. says he is excited to play for Louisville next season in a message to fans

Mikel Brown Jr. signed with Louisville last November, and fans are excited for him to arrive at the school. As it turns out, Brown is also very excited to play for the Cardinals, and he has released a special message to the fans:

"I am extremely excited," Brown said in a statement on Tuesday. "We had a really great year this year, and I think we exceeded all the expectations that were put on us this season. We are only going to keep going so much further, and I can't wait to get on campus and to make a run this year."

He was roommates with Louisville target Nate Ament during last Saturday's Nike Hoop Summit, and the point guard revealed that he tried to get him to commit to the Cardinals.

