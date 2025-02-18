"Need to see a race between you and Tyler Atkinson": Adidas football reacts to 4-star Mater Dei WR flaunting his Adizero running kicks 

Adidas Football US has called for a race between two of its prominent brand ambassadors, Tyler Atkinson and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. The call was a reaction to a post made on Instagram by Dixon-Wyatt in which he was showing off his latest Adizero running shoes.

The popular sportswear brand commented under the post:

“Need to see a race between you and @16tyleratkinson.”

Adidas Football US' reaction to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt's Instagram post

Atkinson and Dixon-Wyatt are both members of the Adizero 7 class, a group of high school athletes signed to promote the brand via NIL deals. Other in the group are five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr., four-star quarterback Madden Iamleava, four-star receivers Vernell Brown III, Madden Williams, and Winston Watkins Jr.

Dixon-Wyatt is the No. 5 receiver in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. The four-star receiver from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, is also a multi-sport athlete with a background in track & field.

Reviewing Tyler Atkinson's impressive high school career

Tyler Atkinson is a 2026 linebacker prospect from Lawrenceville, Georgia. The 6-foot-2 talent, who weighs 205 pounds, is the No. 1 linebacker prospect in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. Atkinson is one of the biggest budding football talents in the country, especially in defense. He has been colossal for the Grayson High School varsity football team since 2022.

Prior to his breakout as a freshman in 2022, he became the first eighth grader to be invited to the Navy All-American Bowl in 2021. As a freshman the following season, he was instrumental to Grayson’s 10-3 record and impressive Georgia's 7A playoff run. He finished the season with 112 tackles, including 22 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four pass breakups.

Atkinson had become the leader of the Grayson Rams’ defense by his sophomore season, setting a school record with 197 total tackles that season. He also had 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, helping the team to an 11-3 record and a state championship semi-finals.

In 2024, his 166 total tackles were pivotal in Grayson’s 14-1 record and state championship triumph. He was honored as the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year, becoming Grayson’s first player to win the award since 2011.

With almost 50 offers on his table, Tyler Atkinson is one of the most in-demand football talents in the country. He has offers from virtually all the top programs including Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and so on.

The race to sign Atkinson is still open for now. However, Kirby Smart's Georgia is considered the favorite to land him, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Auburn and Alabama follow closely in the prediction, but it's hard to say which program might eventually sign him at this point.

