  • “Never knew schools were hitting the portal”: Hoops fans react as Darryn Peterson's Prolific Prep makes a major decision for the basketball program

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified May 16, 2025 15:15 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Highland School vs Prolific Prep - Source: Getty
Prolific Prep, one of California's premier basketball schools, has announced a move to Florida. The prep school, most known for its basketball program, will relocate to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after 11 years in Napa.

The school, which reached the Chipotle Nationals semi-finals this year, fielded notable players, including Darryn Peterson and Niko Bundalo. With two of its biggest stars leaving for college, the school made its big move. This has surprised many fans.

"Wow! Never knew schools were hitting the portal too…," said one commenter.
"How can a school relocate across the country 😂 these prep schools are AAU teams at this point lmao," another fan pointed out.
"They team full of players from out of states alot of east coast and midwest players transfer there so smart its closer," one commenter noted.

Meanwhile, others suspected that the move from California to Florida may have been done to avoid paying taxes.

"I mean, it's a prep school that plays a national schedule. So where its located only matters in terms of travel costs and taxes!" one commenter pointed out.
"Sound like Taxes if I had to guess," another X user added.
"What?? That is so disappointing. My son and I loved coming to games and supporting these players. Doesn’t Florida have enough prep schools?" added another X user.
Hoops fans react to Prolific Prep announcing its move to Florida (Source: IG/ sportscenternext)
In Florida, Prolific Prep noted it will have a “brand-new, state-of-the-art training facility in the heart of Fort Lauderdale."

Prolific Prep executive director explains move from California to Florida

Prolific Prep's executive director, Seth Cohen, explained their reason for the relocation.

“This move represents a bold new era for Prolific Prep,” he said. “The Ft. Lauderdale offers us a vibrant community, elite resources, and an ideal environment to continue developing future stars on and of the court. Our commitment to academic excellence, character development, and championship-level basketball remains stronger than ever.”
The school's founders, Jeremy Russotti and Philippe Doherty, thanked the community at Napa Valley for providing the school a home, and that they are feeling energized with the move to Fort Lauderdale.

The school finished the season with a 35-6 record, which it hopes to improve upon next season, once the move to Florida is finished.

bell-icon Manage notifications