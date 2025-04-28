New Miami signee Shelton Henderson reacts as former Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis dons Hurricane colors

Five-star prospect Acaden Lewis is now among the highest-ranked uncommitted players left in the Class of 2025 after decommitting from Kentucky. Continuing his search for a new team, he visited Miami last Friday, sporting Hurricanes gear during the customary uniform shoot.

Ad

Ad

Trending

His visit to Miami was welcomed by many Hurricanes fans, especially as their men's basketball team struggled this season. Five-star recruit Shelton Henderson also reacted to Lewis' visit on Tuesday. However, unlike Lewis, Henderson has already signed with Miami after decommitting from Duke.

"✋🏾🤚🏾," commented former Duke signee and newly-signed Miami recruit Shelton Henderson.

Lewis, ranked No. 29 by 247Sports, was originally envisioned by Mark Pope to be a team leader in Kentucky. However, with the transfer window and several players staying with the program, he might struggle getting some playing time, prompting his decision to decommit.

Ad

Miami, which is still rebuilding, is one of the prime targets for an elite point guard like Lewis, who is a playmaker who thrives whenever the ball is in his hands. He is an efficient scorer who also knows how to pass, with five-star Shelton Henderson being a prime assist target for him.

Here is how 247Sports' Adam Finklestein describes Acaden Lewis' game:

"Lewis is a lefty lead guard who is extremely talented with the ball. He has soft hands and natural touch that are the foundation of a very advanced skill-set. His handle is tight, he’s a lay-up maker with both hands, and he has soft floaters and tough pull-ups alike in the mid-range area."

Ad

Which schools are still in the running for Acaden Lewis?

With Kentucky not in the conversation as a possible landing spot for Acaden Lewis anymore, several schools have come out as the ones to possibly recruit the four-star point guard.

Miami is one of those possible landing spots after he visited the school last Friday. He also previously visited Georgia last April 21, as well as Villanova last April 18. He also visited St. John's last April 16.

Before he committed to Kentucky in October, the other schools in his final choices were UConn and Michigan. However, after his decommitment from Kentucky and recent visits to other schools, it is unclear whether these two schools are still in the running to recruit him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More