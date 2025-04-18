5-star commit Shelton Henderson sends a shocking update for Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils 

Five-star small forward Shelton Henderson has sent shockwaves across the college and high school basketball circuit as the No. 12-ranked senior just announced that he is decommitting from Duke.

Henderson was supposed to be a part of an elite crop of five and four-star talents at Duke, playing alongside the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden, as well as Nikolas Khamenia. However, that seems highly unlikely at the moment.

He committed to Duke last November, before signing his letter of intent with Jon Scheyer's program later the same month. However, the forward is now officially looking for a new school to attend next season.

Duke has previously sought the help of Henderson, along with the Boozer Twins, to help recruit fellow five-star, Nate Ament, who is ranked No. 4 overall. Henderson was seen with the Boozer Twins during Ament's official visit to the school, even sitting with him during a Duke game.

After he decommitted from Duke, he is now considered the No. 2 top uncommitted recruit after Ament, who may be announcing his school of choice in a few days.

Shelton Henderson's announcement came just shortly after Kon Knueppel declared for the NBA Draft, with the Duke star being considered a likely lottery pick in 2025.

The Blue Devils are likely losing more stars to the draft, most notably Cooper Flagg, who is projected to be 2025's No. 1 pick. Khaman Maluach may possibly declare as well.

Henderson's departure has pulled Duke from the No. 1 spot in the recruitment rankings, forcing it to No. 3 behind Arizona and Houston. However, Duke still has the Boozer Twins and Khamenia, as well as the potential to recruit, Nate Ament.

Which schools may land Shelton Henderson after decommitting from Duke?

The big question now is, where would Shelton Henderson go? Before committing to Duke last November, his final three included Texas and Louisville. However, it is possible that he may be heading to Miami instead.

Henderson was recruited by former Duke assistant coach, Jai Lucas, who has since left the team to become the new head coach of the Miami Hurricanes. Lucas is an alum of Bellaire, the school that Henderson is currently playing for.

However, it is still possible that he would not follow Lucas to Miami and could go to his two other previous choices, Texas and Louisville. He may even choose a different school entirely, nothing is still confirmed yet.

