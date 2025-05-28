No. 1 Class of 2025 recruit Darryn Peterson shares graduation day photo with Prolific Prep teammate Niko Bundalo and others [PHOTO]

Five-star Kansas signee Darryn Peterson has officially graduated from high school. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-6 guard shared a picture from the graduation event on his Instagram story, alongside a graduation cap emoji as a caption.

“🎓,” he wrote

No. 1 Class of 2025 recruit Darryn Peterson shares a suave graduation day photo with Prolific Prep teammate Niko Bundalo and others [PHOTO]. (Image via Instagram @darrynp1)

The photo showed Peterson dressed in a blue graduation gown and cap, standing alongside three Prolific Prep teammates, including Bundalo, who was also decked out in matching graduation attire.

Peterson wrapped up his high school career as the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports. He was a key force behind Prolific Prep’s dominant season, helping lead the team to a first-place finish in the Prep Schools Section Pacific Basketball League and an impressive 35-6 overall record.

He is set to join the Kansas Jayhawks, competing in college-level basketball next season. Peterson will be joined by four-star prospects Samis Calderon and Jaden Nickens, who are also Kansas signees in the 2025 class.

Niko Bundalo, on the other hand, will attend Ole Miss, where he will be joined by Tylis Jordan and Patton Pinkins.

Revisiting Darryn Peterson’s high school basketball career

Darryn Peterson attended the Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, as a freshman. He spent two years with the team at Cuyahoga.

Darryn Peterson wasted no time making a name for himself in his freshman year. He averaged 26.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game and became the only freshman named to the All-Ohio Division II first team. His impressive performance also helped lead Cuyahoga to a solid 16-8 record and a spot in the OHSAA Division II district title game.

The following year, Peterson led the team to an appearance in the OHSAA Division II district title game and was named to the All-Ohio Division II first team. He also won the Division II Northeast Inland District Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Ohio Mr. Basketball award. That year, he averaged 31 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals, and 1.3 assists per game.

Peterson did not continue playing at Cuyahoga in his junior year as he transitioned to Huntington Prep. He did not continue at Huntington for his senior year, as he once again transferred to Prolific Prep.

At Prolific Prep, Peterson averaged 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.9 steals per game. He played in the McDonald’s All-American Game, where he won the MVP, alongside Cameron Boozer.

