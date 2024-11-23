  • home icon
No. 1 prospect AJ Dybantsa shows up at Las Vagas Grand Prix to support $19 billion brand he signed a deal with 

By Nishant
Modified Nov 23, 2024 22:35 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 UT Martin at Kansas State - Source: Getty
AJ Dybantsa shows up at Las Vagas Grand Prix - Image Source: Getty

AJ Dybantsa, the player with the highest NIL valuation from the 2025 class, attended the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The young athlete was there to cheer for Red Bull, the $19 billion brand he has a deal with. On Saturday, Dybantsa shared a clip from the event via his Instagram story. The two Red Bull F1 cars could be seen racing past the stand.

The Utah Prep small forward has made history as the only men's basketball player to sign an NIL deal with Red Bull. His deal with the energy drink brand has contributed to his $2.6 million NIL valuation, according to On3.

AJ Dybantsa via Instagram
AJ Dybantsa via Instagram

However, it was not a great day for Red Bull on the track. Sergio Perez got eliminated early and finished 16th in the qualifying race. Max Verstappen, aiming for another championship on Sunday, managed only a fifth-place finish.

All eyes will be on Red Bull as they compete against Lando Norris and McLaren in the final race.

AJ Dybantsa sits at the top of the NIL valuation list over fellow young stars Cameron Boozer and Bryce James.

Which college has the highest chance of landing AJ Dybantsa's commitment?

The No.1 recruit from the 2025 class has narrowed his college choices to six schools. BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Alabama, North Carolina and Auburn.

As per On3, the BYU Cougars are the frontrunners, with a 68.9% likelihood of securing his commitment. Kansas State is the next closest contender at 13.4%, followed by Alabama at 7.1%.

The 6-foot-9 forward revealed to ESPN's Paul Bincardi that he might commit earlier than expected. While his decision was initially anticipated for February 2024, Dybantsa announced on Nov. 14 that he plans to commit in December.

“The original plan was to commit in February,” he said. “If I know where I want to go, why wait? It's probably going to be in December. I feel I will be ready by then.”
