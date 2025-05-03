No. 1-ranked Saniyah Hall's official visit to North Carolina has Tar Heels star Reniya Kelly & others excited: "This may be it"

With top 2026 prospect Saniyah Hall entering her senior year this fall, she has now stepped up her visitations to the schools she is most interested in. On Friday, the No. 1-ranked overall prospect from the Class of 2026 visited Chapel Hill and was given a warm welcome by the school, including some potential future teammates.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Saniyah Hall shared photos of herself in a Tar Heels jersey, as well as interacting with the staff and some of the players, including Raniya Kelly and Jordan Zubich. She also shared a photo with Tar Heels WBB coach Courtney Banghart.

Her post garnered much attention from the North Carolina players she interacted with, many of whom were urging her to choose UNC in the comments section. Kelly noted that this may be the school Hall chooses, while Lanie Grant commented with a GIF.

Ad

"I believe this may be it sis," commented Tar Heels point guard Reniya Kelly.

"YAYAYAYAYYAYAYAYAYAY," commented UNC shooting guard Jordan Zubich.

"YESSS," added North Carolina forward Ciera Toomy.

North Carolina Tar Heels WBB players react to Saniyah Hall's post regarding her UNC visit (source: IG/ saniyahhall_)

She previously had unofficial visits to USC in November 2024 and Ohio State on July 2023. This is her official visit to the school, which means that UNC has just gotten a major boost in its chances.

Ad

Saniyah Hall also has offers from other schools, including Florida State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Iowa, Louisville, Tennessee and Xavier.

In her junior year, the Montverde Academy star admitted that she was planning to make her official visits after the school year was over. She averaged 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game as a junior.

Saniyah Hall only junior named to Sports Illustrated's SI Six All-American Team

Saniyah Hall's prowess on the court helped her lead the Montverde Academy Eagles to a 26-2 record and a second-place finish during last month's Chipotle Nationals championship game. Her dominance led Sports Illustrated to name her as the only junior included in their SI Six All-American Team.

Ad

All the other picks by Sports Illustrated were seniors, and they are Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson, Allyahna "Puff" Morris and Emilee Skinner. All of them impressed during the McDonald's All-American Game last April 1.

Hall ended her season as ESPN's No. 1 overall, as well as the No. 1 for On3, which also ranked her the No. 1 small forward and the No. 1 junior in Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More