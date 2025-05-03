No. 1-ranked Saniyah Hall's official visit to North Carolina has Tar Heels star Reniya Kelly & others excited: "This may be it"

With top 2026 prospect Saniyah Hall entering her senior year this fall, she has now stepped up her visitations to the schools she is most interested in. On Friday, the No. 1-ranked overall prospect from the Class of 2026 visited Chapel Hill and was given a warm welcome by the school, including some potential future teammates.
Saniyah Hall shared photos of herself in a Tar Heels jersey, as well as interacting with the staff and some of the players, including Raniya Kelly and Jordan Zubich. She also shared a photo with Tar Heels WBB coach Courtney Banghart.
Her post garnered much attention from the North Carolina players she interacted with, many of whom were urging her to choose UNC in the comments section. Kelly noted that this may be the school Hall chooses, while Lanie Grant commented with a GIF.
"I believe this may be it sis," commented Tar Heels point guard Reniya Kelly.
"YAYAYAYAYYAYAYAYAYAY," commented UNC shooting guard Jordan Zubich.
"YESSS," added North Carolina forward Ciera Toomy.
She previously had unofficial visits to USC in November 2024 and Ohio State on July 2023. This is her official visit to the school, which means that UNC has just gotten a major boost in its chances.
Saniyah Hall also has offers from other schools, including Florida State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Iowa, Louisville, Tennessee and Xavier.
In her junior year, the Montverde Academy star admitted that she was planning to make her official visits after the school year was over. She averaged 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals per game as a junior.
Saniyah Hall only junior named to Sports Illustrated's SI Six All-American Team
Saniyah Hall's prowess on the court helped her lead the Montverde Academy Eagles to a 26-2 record and a second-place finish during last month's Chipotle Nationals championship game. Her dominance led Sports Illustrated to name her as the only junior included in their SI Six All-American Team.
All the other picks by Sports Illustrated were seniors, and they are Sienna Betts, Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson, Allyahna "Puff" Morris and Emilee Skinner. All of them impressed during the McDonald's All-American Game last April 1.
Hall ended her season as ESPN's No. 1 overall, as well as the No. 1 for On3, which also ranked her the No. 1 small forward and the No. 1 junior in Florida.