No. 1 WBB prospect Aaliyah Chavez shares a 3-word reaction to LSU commit Bella Hines' birthday wish for her

Aaliyah Chavez, the No.1 Women's high school basketball prospect from the 2025 class, turned 18 on Wednesday, November 20. The 5-star guard received warm wishes from fans and colleagues nationwide.

LSU Commit Bella Hines took to Instagram on Wednesday to show her love for Chavez. Hines shared a collage of her snaps with Aaliyah on her story.

"Happy Birthday to one of my favs. I love and miss you!!❤️" Bella Hines wrote.

Chavez shared the story on her Instagram handle with a wholesome reaction.

Aaliyah Chavez via Instagram

"Love you Bella ❤️❤️," Chavez wrote.

Bella Hines played a crucial role in enhancing Aaliyah Chavez's game. The duo complemented each other's playstyle, helping their side win the Nike National title. Her floor spacing and guarding abilities helped Chavez avoid fouls and improve stats.

While Hines has already committed to LSU, fans are still waiting for Chavez's decision. The 5-foot-10 ace basketball star has gained interest from Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, UCLA, and LSU. According to On3, Chavez is unlikely to join Hines at LSU, with the institution having only an 8.2 percent chance of landing the star youngster.

Oklahoma and UCLA have the highest probability of landing Aaliyah Chavez, with a 37 percent and 32.3 percent chance, respectively. When and to which school will Chavez commit? Let us know your thoughts!

Aaliyah Chavez's Collaboration With Underdog

The Monterey High School guard treated herself to a collab before her birthday. On Tuesday, Aaliyah Chavez joined hands with the streetwear brand Underdog. The brand's social media team shared pictures of the Texas native holding their merchandise via their Instagram handle.

"🚨 HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 It is a honor and blessing to announce that UNDERDOG STREETWEAR will be collaborating with the local phenom & legend Aaliyah Chavez! Aaliyah is the #1 player in the country and ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ recruit," the caption read.

"Thank you to Sonny for the opportunity to work with the Chavez family. Underdog presents a fully hand drawn design that you won’t anywhere else. Also will be dropping 2 other designs of her that I am finishing up. Dropping tomorrow on Aaliyahs birthday 🔥🔥🔥 @the__aaliyah_chavez," they added.

The partnership between the two parties is unique, as Underdog, like its name, focuses on supporting local talent. The 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year has taken the world by storm. Aaliyah might be hoping for her collaboration to bring more local talent to the limelight.

