"No offense to Bronny but how he get to make it but not Kiyan": Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony’s McDonald's All-American snub

The McDonald's All-American Game is one of the most prestigious games in high school basketball. On Monday, 24 players in the boys' game were announced. However, some very notable snubs have raised a lot of eyebrows. Among them is Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo.

Kiyan Anthony missed most of the season due to injury after falling from a dunk during Long Island Lutheran's season opener against St. Joseph's on Nov. 30. There is a requirement that players must be able to play a majority of their games this season, and that may be the reason he missed out on the McDonald's All-American Game.

This did not stop fans from questioning why he was not selected. They also questioned why Bronny James previously made it while Kiyan hadn't.

"No offense to Bronny, but how he get to make it but not Kiyan? At least Kiyan was the #1 player in his state," one wrote on Instagram on Monday.

"Thought Kiyan was the number one player in NY… how the number one player in NY don’t make the burger game?" another wrote.

"Kiyan was hurt most of the season, that’s understandable. Jasper definitely, I get. But it’s a lot people to choose. I respect it for the most part," another wrote.

Others questioned why players like Jasper Johnson and Acaden Lewis were not named in the McDonald's All-American Game.

"CJ Ingram , Acaden Lewis , Jasper Johnson," one fan wrote.

"Ngl I'm surprised Acaden didn’t make it though," another wrote.

"Unless there’s actual criteria he missed. Jasper not being a mcdaag needs to be investigated," another wrote.

A committee selects and votes on which players make it to the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 1. They review a nominated player's "fundamental talents and athleticism" before voting for them.

Which players made it to the McDonald's All-American Game?

In the McDonald's All-American Game, two teams of high school stars from all over the country will compete. Each team will have 12 players representing the East and the West.

Shon Abaev. Darius Acuff, Jr, Darius Adams, Nate Ament, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Jalen Haralson, Isiah Harwell, Trey McKenney, Malachi Moreno, Braylon Mullins, and Eric Reibe have been chosen to represent the East squad.

Alijah Arenas, Mikel Brown Jr., Niko Bundalo, Brayden Burries, Chris Cenac Jr., AJ Dybantsa, Nikolas Khamenia, Koa Peat, Darryn Peterson, Meleek Thomas, Caleb Wilson, and Tounde Yessoufou have been selected to represent the West team. Most of them come from California schools.

