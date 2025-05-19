Five-star junior Dylan Mingo put up an impressive performance at the Nike EYBL on Saturday, delivering 31 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. Even though his team, the PSA Cardinals, came up just short in a 66-64 loss to Team Herro, Mingo's performance still got the spotlight and has sparked different reactions.

Highlighting Mingo's standout showing, SportsCenter Next shared an Instagram post about him on Sunday. The post featured a highlight reel of Dylan Mingo in action.

The post has sparked different reactions from fans and even from fellow hoopers. Northwestern Wildcats commit Jayden Reid was one of the those who reacted to the post:

"Omg😭." He wrote.

The post also drew reactions from his Long Island Lutheran teammate Kiyan Anthony, the son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony. Dylan's older brother Dalique Mingo, a guard for the Howard Bison, and sophomore point guard Judah "Juice" Bontemps also shared their reactions.

All three were quite impressed by Dylan's performance, and they expressed it in their comments:

"Nah OMG," Kiyan wrote.

"The first move OMG 🥶." Said Dalique

"Look too easy 😭." Said Bontemps.

Northwestern commit Jayden Reid drops 1-word reaction to 5-star recruit Dylan Mingo raking 31 points at Nike EYBL. (Image via Instagram @sportscenternext)

The Nike EYBL Session II began on Friday in Memphis and ended on Sunday. The PSA Cardinals played four games, with Dylan Mingo appearing in all four and averaging 20.4 points per game. His final game of the session was a 56-53 win over Jet Academy on Sunday, following their loss to Team Herro.

Mingo currently plays high school basketball for the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders. He just wrapped up his junior season and is now heading into his senior year.

Dylan Mingo discusses college basketball recruitment

Five-star point guard Dylan Mingo is already on the radar of several top college programs, holding 12 offers. This includes offers from top college programs like St. John's, Virginia Tech, Washington, Oklahoma State, and Florida State, among others.

According to On3's prediction model, St. John's currently leads the race to land Mingo with a 12.1% chance, followed closely by Providence at 10.6%. Virginia Tech also follows closely with a 9.1% chance.

In an interview with 247Sports last Monday, Mingo discussed what he's looking for in a school.

"I mean, really just interest showing me a lot of interest, and it has to be the right fit," said Mingo. "And the freshmen have to be playing. With the transfer portal it's been hard for freshmen to play. There's no timeline on cutting things down yet, we'll probably look at that going into the fall."

Mingo still has one year of high school basketball to play.

