"Obviously a foul," "Clear as hell": Hoops fans debate AJ Dybantsa's poster attempt against an opponent at the Nike Future Games

AJ Dybantsa was at the center of a heated debate during the Nike Future Games matchup between Utah Prep and Dynamic Prep on Feb. 14. The BYU signee had a strong game, scoring 21 points and grabbing six rebounds, but his attempted poster dunk became the biggest talking point of the night.

During the game, Dybantsa charged toward the rim, ready to throw down a huge dunk. But just as he went up, his shot was blocked. The crowd erupted, with many believing he was fouled. The 'Ballislife' Instagram page posted a video of the moment with the caption:

"@aj.dybantsa went up for what would've been one of the CRAZIEST posters of the year at the @nike Future Game, and the ref called NO foul! What do you think?!?"

Fans lit the comments section with their take on the issue. Some were convinced it was a blatant foul. One fan wrote:

“Obviously a foul.”

Another compared it to one of the most infamous no-calls in NBA history, saying:

“He would have crashed like LeBron against the Celtics with no call.”

Some felt the referees let too much slide throughout the game, with fans commenting:

“Those refs let a lot of calls slide. Ruined what could’ve been a good game for him."

On the other side of the argument, fans saw nothing wrong with the play. One simply put:

“Clearly not a foul smh.”

“He picked that up a step behind the 3-point line… then one-two up,” another added.

And:

“Lmaoooooo, this is clear as hell."

On the other hand, Dynamic Prep had its own reason to celebrate. They defeated Utah Prep 66-57. SMU signee Jermaine O’Neal Jr. led his squad with 16 points and three rebounds, earning MVP honors for his performance.

The moment was made even more special when his father, six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O’Neal, handed him the trophy, a proud father-son moment that capped off a memorable night.

AJ Dybantsa wants to be an inspiration for future basketball players

AJ Dybantsa is on a course to be a basketball star. The BYU signee is projected to be the No. 1 NBA pick in the 2026 draft. Now, the Utah Prep standout wants to lead the way for the future generation.

Ahead of the NBA All-Star Game, Dybantsa collaborated with Instagram to offer insights into his own experience as a player.

Speaking with Instagram, Dybantsa shared his thoughts for the coming generation of basketball players:

“It’s cool because once I was a kid in the stands watching my favorite high school player. Now, I just want to inspire kids to pursue their dreams," AJ Dybantsa told Instagram.

A top-tier player with partnerships with top brands like Nike and Red Bull, AJ Dybantsa is at the pinnacle of high school basketball. He is already an inspiration and role model for budding basketball players grinding to reach the top.

