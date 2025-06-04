Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. and Brandon Arrington Jr. react as Adidas announces the signing of future LSU star

Five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys is one of the most highly-regarded prospects from the Class of 2026, and he has taken a big step for his NIL valuation. Adidas announced on Wednesday that the No. 4-ranked 2026 prospect has signed an NIL deal with the sports brand.

Adidas welcomed the wide receiver to its roster, as he becomes the latest high school sports star to sign with the company. The deal is expected to increase Keys' NIL valuation, which currently stands at $536,000 (as per On3).

Several fellow high school football stars commented on the post, with many congratulating Tristen Keys on getting such a big deal.

"🔥," Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. commented.

"$$$," five-star 2026 wide receiver Brandon Arrington Jr. wrote.

Keys also commented on Adidas' post:

"Three Stripes Gang on to New Heights 🙏🏾‼️," Keys said.

Keys is ranked No. 4 by 247Sports and the No. 1 wide receiver from the Class of 2026. He is also the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi. Here is what 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins has to say about the LSU commit:

"A potential game-wrecker on the outside that can attack all three levels and constantly challenge defenses. Pairs elite ball skills together with dynamic route running, superior athleticism and a long-levered frame. Creates separation with his suddenness and will break off defensive backs with snappy cuts."

"Attacks the football with confidence and has a rather high success rate in contested-catch situations, usually creating an advantage with his natural bounce. Competitive with the ball in his hands and can hit the throttle to capitalize on his catch-and-run opportunities."

Tristen Keys is still visiting other schools despite his commitment to LSU

While he has already committed to LSU, there is still a chance Tristen Keys might flip, as his commitment is only verbal, and he has not yet signed his letter of intent. This is evident in his plans to visit five other schools, including four of the Tigers' SEC rivals.

According to On3, he has visits lined up for Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. However. LSU does have a big chance to retain his commitment, as he is also set to visit Baton Rouge.

Should he flip, this will be yet another big loss for LSU, which has struggled to keep its five-star commits. From the Class of 2025, the Tigers infamously lost No. 1-ranked quarterback Bryce Underwood to Michigan, as well as five-star receiver Dakorien Moore to Oregon.

