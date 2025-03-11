Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. and QB Tavien St. Clair share their reaction as the Buckeyes secure commitment of 4-star IOL Max Riley

Max Riley, a four-star offensive lineman from the Class of 2026, pledged his allegiance to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday. He chose the Ryan Day-led program over top schools such as Clemson, Penn State, Florida State, Michigan, Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Miami and Florida.

Riley received an offer from the Buckeyes on March 7, 2023. The Ohio-based program was one of the first schools to extend an offer to the talented lineman.

He attended the Buckeyes' National Championship celebration at the Ohio Stadium after Ryan Day's team defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Riley's new teammates, Chris Henry Jr. and Tavien St. Clair, shared their excitement after learning the offensive lineman's final decision. Both the athletes shared their reactions under Hayes Fawcett's Instagram post.

"Yuh," St. Clair said.

(IG/hayesfawcett3)

"Bout time bro, let's work," Henry Jr. commented.

(IG/hayesfawcett3)

St. Clair signed with the program on National Signing Day, whereas the Mater Dei wide receiver pledged his allegiance to the Buckeyes in July 2023. St. Clair is ranked as the third-best quarterback in the class of 2025. Henry, on the other hand, is the second-best wide receiver in the 2026 class.

Max Riley spoke about the Ohio State Buckeyes after attending their Natty celebration

Max Riley became the program's fifth commitment from the Class of 2026 and its second-highest-rated prospect after wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Riley was at the Ohio Stadium for the Buckeyes' National Championship win celebration in January and spoke about the visit in an interview with the Lettermen Row.

"I mean, only one team really gets to celebrate a national championship," Riley said, as per On3. "I think just being there, seeing the environment, seeing what it was a pretty cool experience.

"We got to talk to Coach Day after the celebration, which is crazy. Like the head coach of the national championship team wants to take time to talk to you after their ceremony and whatnot, it’s pretty cool."

The four-star prospect is ranked No. 133 in the country and is the eighth-best offensive lineman in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the fourth-best overall recruit from Ohio.

