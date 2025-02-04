Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. shares 2-word reaction to Mater Dei QB's commitment to Boston

Ohio State wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. showed his support for Mater Dei quarterback Furian Inferrera after the signal-caller announced his commitment to Boston College. Henry reposted Inferrera’s commitment graphic on his Instagram story with a simple message:

“My guy.”

Image via Instagram/@chriishenryjr

Inferrera, a highly regarded class of 2027 prospect from Santa Ana, California pledged to Boston College on Monday. He became the Eagles' second commitment in his class, following Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Massachusetts) safety Jackson Tucker, who committed on Oct. 7.

Trending

The early commitment trend among quarterbacks continues to grow as college rosters constantly shift due to evolving NCAA transfer portal rules. An NBC Sports report revealed that over 11,000 football players from all divisions entered the transfer portal during the 2023-24 cycle, highlighting the high turnover rate.

Mater Dei, one of the nation’s top high school football programs, has also seen its fair share of movement. Inferrera initially had an opportunity for increased playing time as a sophomore.

However, his path to a starting role remains uncertain as JSerra Catholic three-star quarterback Ryan Hopkins transferred to Mater Dei last month. Hopkins, who previously played for Trinity League rival JSerra, earned first-team All-Trinity League honors in 2024 after leading the Lions to a 6-5 record.

Mater Dei QB Furian Inferrera explains the early commitment to Boston College

Furian Inferrera, a 2027 quarterback, committed to Boston College after receiving an offer from the ACC program the summer before his freshman year. Opting for an early decision, he cited multiple factors in his choice.

“I went up there twice, once for a game day visit and the second being this past weekend,” Inferrera shared with On3. “I chose Boston College because of their staff, NFL ties, Pro-Style offense, and the opportunity to start as a freshman. I’ve known coach John Dibiasso (quarterbacks coach) for a few years now and I feel comfortable with him. He’s not only a great coach but a great mentor.”

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 187 pounds, the Mater Dei sophomore praised Boston College for its academic excellence, campus, and state-of-the-art facilities:

“The school is incredible. The academics and the campus itself are amazing. The facilities are great and have everything you need to be successful. Great scenery with both the city of Boston and the campus being next to each other as well.”

Inferrera is eager to develop under coach Bill O’Brien, who has coached Tom Brady and Bryce Young.

“Coach O’Brien is foremost a great guy, but also what stuck out to me was his NFL experience and the players he has coached. Such as Tom Brady and Bryce Young. He also had great success at Alabama and knows what the standard is to lead a great program," Inferrera added.

Hawaii, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Oregon State, and USF also extended offers to Inferrera. Despite serving as a backup, Inferrera maximized his limited snaps, completing 12 of 16 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown across nine games, mostly in blowout wins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place