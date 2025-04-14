Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. shares 3-word message following tragic death of former LSU WR Kyren Lacy

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. continues to draw national recognition for his exceptional talent. The standout from Mater Dei High School in California remains the top-rated prospect in Ohio State’s 2026 recruiting class, a key player that Ryan Day and his staff are counting on as he prepares to join the Buckeyes next year.

On Sunday, Henry posted a cryptic post on X, writing:

"Mental health matters."

It is unclear whether this post directly reflects Henry’s personal experiences, but it comes shortly after the tragic death of Kyren Lacy, a former LSU wide receiver who was found dead on Saturday in Houston, Texas.

Following his son’s passing, Kyren’s father, Kenny Lacy, shared a heartfelt message about the importance of mental health:

“Young parents,start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you. Don't be cool with "I'm Alright,or I'm good" when you know deep down something isn't right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it's invisible, don't ignore the signs, even if they may seem small."

Kyren’s father, Kenny Lacy, posted a Facebook post on mental health following his tragic death

Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here. This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we'll learn to live with it.Check on your kids mental!!!!!!!!!!!"

Given Chris Henry Jr.'s similar position and path, this tragedy may have deeply affected him. It is also worth noting that Henry is the son of former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry, who died in 2009.

Ohio State is heavily pursuing Chris Henry Jr.'s Mater Dei teammate

Chris Henry Jr. has been committed to Ohio State since July 2023. While the Buckeyes’ 2026 recruiting class got off to a slow start, they have landed several top-tier prospects in the last few days and are now ranked No. 3 nationally.

One of Ohio State's main targets in this recruiting cycle is Henry’s Mater Dei teammate, four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

"Oregon had been the program to beat in Dixon-Wyatt's recruitment but after spending time in Columbus over the last few days, Ohio State has moved to the top," Rivals Adam Gorney wrote earlier this month. "The four-star receiver from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei got a clear message from coach Ryan Day and position coach Brian Hartling: That he's a must-get player."

Dixon-Wyatt is scheduled to make his official visit to Ohio State on May 30. He also has official visits lined up with Alabama on May 16, USC on Jun. 6, Texas on Jun. 13 and Oregon on Jun. 20.

