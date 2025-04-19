Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. shares reaction as 4-star wide receiver commits to Dabo Swinney's Clemson

Five-star wide receiver prospect and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. has reacted to Clemson’s latest commitment of the 2026 class. On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Friday via a post on Instagram that four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars has committed to Dabo Swinney's team.
Henry reacted in the post’s comment section with a fiery emoji.
Sellars is a four-star prospect from Providence Day (Charlotte, NC). He announced his pledge on a livestream hosted by On3. He said:
“For the next three to four years, I will be taking my academic talents to Clemson University.”
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder’s path to Clemson started looking obvious after he cut down his options to six final schools. In addition to the Tigers, Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina A&T made up that list. Clemson, however, stood out for Sellars because of the relationships it offers. He said:
“It’s a brotherhood. Every time I go there, it just feels like the right place.”
The four-star wideout had 22 catches in his sophomore season for 507 yards and four touchdowns. As the team's primary receiver in 2024, he had 50 receptions for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Chris Henry Jr. shuts down his recruitment
In other news, Chris Henry has decided to shut down his recruitment. The Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) five-star wide receiver disclosed this on April 1, cementing his pledge to the Buckeyes amid sustained interest from several top programs.
Henry's decision is a big relief to OSU coach Ryan Day and his staff, receiving an assurance on one of the nation's top wideouts. Henry is the No. 2 prospect nationally in his position, per 247Sports composite. So it is hardly surprising that he had powerhouses like Oregon, USC and Miami lining up to recruit him.
However, with his recruitment shut down, all his planned official visits are reportedly cancelled.
Chris Henry pledged his commitment to Ohio State just before his sophomore season at Cincinnati Withrow. After a successful sophomore year at Withrow, he transferred to Mater Dei but suffered a knee injury after only half of his junior season. However, he will be hoping to make the most of his senior season, having recovered from the injury setback.
Henry is an NFL legacy and the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry Sr. At 6-foot-6 and 195 pounds, he is the perfect physical specimen for the wideout position.
