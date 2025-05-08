Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. shares his reaction as Dallas Cowboys complete a trade for George Pickens

  • home icon
By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified May 08, 2025 17:12 GMT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Five-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. has shared his reaction to the news of the Dallas Cowboys' trade of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Henry shared the news, which broke on Wednesday, on his Instagram story with a spiral eye emoji, suggesting a confused state.

Chris Henry Jr&#039;s Instagram story (IG/chriishenryjr)
Pittsburgh traded Pickens to Dallas for a 2026 third-round pick, and Dallas swapped a 2027 fifth-round pick for Pittsburgh’s 2027 sixth-round pick.

In April, Henry reassured Ohio State fans over his commitment to the program. He announced that his recruitment is shut down, while cancelling scheduled official visits to Oregon, USC and Miami.

“Officially shutting my recruitment down I'm 100% locked in and ready to work!! AGTG,” he wrote on X.
Henry, the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry Sr, is the No. 3 wide receiver, per the On3 Industry Ranking. Notable for his combination of speed and size, he stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 205 pounds. He contributed both in the offense and the defense as a freshman at Mater Dei High School, finishing the season as a MaxPreps Freshman All-American.

Chris Henry Jr. is joined in Ohio State's 2026 recruiting class by Mater Dei teammate

Ohio State scored another major win in the 2026 recruiting cycle when Kayden Dixon-Wyatt announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Sunday. Dixon-Wyatt’s announcement ended any hope Oregon and Dan Lanning might have of landing the elite receiver. They had also hoped to get Chris Henry Jr. to flip before he closed his recruitment in April.

Dixon-Wyatt and Henry are teammates at Mater Dei and look set to continue their partnership in college. This explains his excitement following Dixon-Wyatt’s announcement on Sunday and his X post.

Following their national championship triumph, Ryan Day and his staff will be looking to build a strong team for sustainable success. By the time Henry and Dixon-Wyatt join the team's offense in 2026, elite wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will be in his junior season. It will possibly be his last season with the Buckeyes.

The two next-generation Buckeyes will, therefore, have a season to play with and learn from one of college football's highest-rated receivers. As for Ohio State fans, they can rest assured that their wide receivers room will continue to possess the top quality it is so notable for.

Edited by Ribin Peter
