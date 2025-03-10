Ohio State freshman Devin Sanchez shares 2-word reaction to historic $100,000,000 deal signed by Carolina Panthers' Jaycee Horn

Jaycee Horn, the Carolina Panthers' star cornerback, became the NFL's highest-paid cornerback ever on Monday. He agreed to a four-year, $100 million, with $70 million guaranteed, contract extension.

Horn was rewarded handsomely for his 2024 season in which he earned his first Pro Bowl nod and recorded 68 tackles, two sacks and an interception. The defensive back's historic deal created a lot of buzz on social media, with Ohio State freshman Devin Sanchez, a five-star quarterback in the 2025 class, sharing his reaction.

"money talk," Sanchez captioned his Instagram story.

Sanchez signed with the Buckeyes on National Signing Day after committing to them in June and enrolled in school in January. He chose the Ryan Day-led program over other top schools such as Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma and LSU.

The 6-foot-2 player will hope to make a name for himself, just like Jaycee Horn and earn himself a big payday in the league in future.

How good was Jaycee Horn in high school?

Carolina Panthers defensive back Jaycee Horn was a four-star recruit at Alpharetta High School in Georgia, where he racked up 63 tackles and recorded 11 interceptions in 23 games.

In his first season with the Raiders, the cornerback tallied 29 total tackles and six interceptions while also contributing on special teams. He recorded 40 kick return yards and 170 punt return yards as a junior.

He followed that up with 44 total tackles and five interceptions as a senior while also contributing on offense, recording 33 receiving yards and one touchdown, as per MaxPreps.

Jaycee Horn was ranked No. 259 in the country and he was the 29th-best cornerback in the Class of 2018, as per On3. He was also the 29th-best overall prospect from the state of Georgia.

Horn had a good college career with the South Carolina Gamecocks, recording 153 total tackles and five interceptions in four seasons. He was selected eighth in the 2021 NFL draft by the Panthers.

