Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez dominates as she wins Player of the Year honor from a fourth major high school basketball panel 

It has been an incredible season for Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez, from clinching the 2025 Naismith trophy to winning the McDonald's Girls' All-American 3-point contest.

Ad

This week, she won the MaxPreps National Player of the Year award, doing so from a fourth major high school basketball panel. On Friday, she clinched another accolade: the SI 2025 Girls National Player of the Year award.

Boasting a high school record of 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds and 771 assists, Chavez has proved her mettle as the top WBB player in the Class of 2025.

On Friday, SI awarded her the Girls National Player of the Year title.

Ad

Trending

"Aaliyah Chavvez is the 2025 High School on SI National Player of the Year. The Oklahoma commit blew up this year, averaging 345 PPG and leading Monterey (TX) to their first state championship in 44 years," read the caption.

Ad

Chavez is skilled in her sport and wants to carve out her own identity in WBB.

"I don’t like being compared to anybody,” she said in an interview with the Washington Post last year. “I don’t want to be the next anybody. I want to be the first Aaliyah Chavez."

Oklahoma commit and top WBB player Aaliyah Chavez wins MaxPreps National Player of the Year award

Chavez's list of achievements goes long: a worthy candidate for the No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2025, both in Texas and nationally. On Tuesday, she was named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year title.

Ad

MaxPreps announced it on Instagram, with the caption.

"Aaliyah Chavez named MaxPreps National Player of the Year. 🏀🔥," the caption read.

Ad

Speaking of her commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners, Chavez called Jennie Baranczyk's program a big family.

“I’m not just joining a program, I’m joining a family,” Chavez said. “I’m ready to give my all to make this my home and bring a national championship to the city of Norman," per the New York Times.

“They have great coaches, coaches that I have been talking to since I was in eighth grade,” Chavez said. “They match how I want to play. I want to play fast and that’s why I chose (Oklahoma).”

Ad

Chavez plays for Monterey High School in Lubbock Texas and led her high school to win its first Texas 5A Division II State Championship in the last 45 years, edging out Liberty Hill with a scoreline of 64-35.

Also Read: Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez gets honored with a third Player of the Year award before heading to play for the Sooners

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More