Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez gets honored with a third Player of the Year award before heading to play for the Sooners

Aaliyah Chavez, the No.1 recruit from the 2025 class, will don the Oklahoma Sooners colors in the upcoming season. The 5-foot-9 point guard was a force to reckon with in her final high school season. She led Monterey High School to its first state title since 1980.

The youngster also added another honor to her arsenal on Tuesday, April 8th, being named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year.

MaxPreps announced Chavez's latest achievement via Instagram. They posted a carousel consisting of the Sooners' commit's stats and highlights from the season. It also featured a wholesome moment and a picture of Aaliyah receiving the MVP award at the state championship.

"Aaliyah Chavez named MaxPreps National Player of the Year. 🏀🔥," the caption read.

The first picture in the carousel featured a "MaxPreps National Player of the Year" text above Aaliyah Chavez's picture. The next slide had stats from her incredible season, charting 34.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

The third slide was a compilation of key moments from Chavez's last high school season. In the first move, she displays her shooting skills and scores a 3-pointer, leaving both defenders reeling. In the following play, she runs down the court and dribbles on the edge of the arc before launching another perfect strike into the bucket.

The post also featured her smooth stepback from the McDonald's All-American game.

The second-to-last slide of the carousel showed Aaliyah's love for her fans.

"The concession stand at Hardin-Simmons was open late, but they weren't service food. After giving everyhing she had in the State Semis, Aaliyah Chavez met with a long line of fans to take photos and give authgraphs! This girl is sensational! Thank you @AALIYAH2CHAVEZ," the tweet read.

The post concluded with a picture of Aaliyah receiving the MVP award at the State Championship.

Aaliyah Chavez Clinches Women's 3-Point Competition At McDonald's All-American Games

Aaliyah Chavez won the girls’ 3-point contest at the McDonald’s All-American Games with 18 points. She outscored Nyla Brooks, Grace Knox, and Agot Makeer to take the title. Chavez then advanced to the overall final round, facing boys’ winner Mikel Brown Jr.

The two combined for 53 points, making it the highest-scoring 3-point contest in event history. While Brown Jr. won the overall title with 28 points, Chavez’s performance confirmed her status as one of the most skilled shooters in high school basketball.

