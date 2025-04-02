"She gives off Trae Young": Hoops fans react to Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez's McDonald's All-American performance 

Aaliyah Chavez, the top recruit in the 2025 class, put on a show at the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Sooners commitment helped the West team register a 104-82 win over the East team in the McDonald's All-American game. The Lubbock, Texas, native began the game in style, scoring a 3-pointer in the first 13 seconds.

Ad

Sportcenternext posted some key moments from the contest on Instagram with the caption,

"The Oklahoma commit is hard to guard 😤 @mcdaag."

Ad

Trending

The first slide in the post showed Aaliyah Chavez's impressive stepback:

"Aaliyah Chavez's lethal step back 🔥🔥"

The following slide had a clip of Chavez running down the court while keeping the ball away from a defender. She took a step back to get rid of the opponent and displayed her shooting skills to score another 3-pointer.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their reactions to the move.

Ad

"She gives off Trae Young type game," one user wrote.

sportscenternext via Instagram

Others joined in with the same level of appreciation for the No.1 women's basketball recruit.

Ad

"So tough!!🔥🔥🔥🔥."

"What a give and take. You give a step she gonna take the shot- Boomer!"

"Stopped on a dime and let it fly!"

Some fans argued that it was not actually a stepback.

"She does have a lethal step back, but this was not it. This is her lethal behind the back cross," one hoops fan wrote.

Ad

"She definitely does but that was not a step back," another added.

Aaliyah Chavez also dominated the McDonald’s All-American 3-point contest. The Oklahoma commitment scored 18 points to defeat Nyla Brooks, Grace Knox and Agot Makeer, securing the girls title. She later lost the overall 3-point champion title to Mikel Brown Jr.

Trae Young labels Aaliyah Chavez as next Caitlin Clark of college basketball

Aaliyah Chavez committed to the Oklahoma Sooners on March 25. NBA star Trae Young shared his thoughts about the youngster's decision. The Atlanta Hawks point guard, who is also an OU alum, was full of praise for Chavez, comparing her to many big names of the basketball world.

Ad

"Aaliyah is the next Paige Bueckers, the next, I mean, JuJu Watkins, the next Caitlin Clark of college basketball," Young told On3 High School. "It's going to be exciting she's in Norman, Oklahoma, now."

Chavez averaged 35.3 points per game and finished her high school career with 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds and 771 assists. She would like to replicate and improve those stats in her tenure with the Sooners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.