Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson, Sienna Betts and 3 other high school hoopers who you can expect to see at March Madness next year

Hoopers like Aaliyah Chavez, Jazzy Davidson, Sienna Betts, Zakiyah Johnson, Aaliyah Crump, Addie Deal and Grace Knox have all had standout seasons and are expected to shine in the 2026 March Madness, which will tip off with the First Four games on March 17 and 18, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio. The tournament will feature some of the most exciting young talents in basketball.

Here, we will take a look at some of the top athletes who will be in action, including the No.1 recruit, Aaliyah Chavez.

High school hoopers to watch in March Madness 2026 ft. Aaliyah Chavez

#1, Aaliyah Chavez

Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1-ranked high school player in the country, averaged 34.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game for Monterey High School in Texas this season. Chavez led Monterey to a state championship and earned the Naismith High School Player of the Year award. She has narrowed down her options to Texas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and South Carolina and will announce her decision on March 25.

#2, Jazzy Davidson

Jazzy Davidson, a USC commitment from Clackamas High School, has been a dominant force in Oregon basketball. She averaged 29.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg and 5.1 apg this season. Davidson has been named Oregon’s Gatorade Player of the Year three times.

#3, Sienna Betts

Sienna Betts, who has been named Colorado's Gatorade Player of the Year multiple times, is headed to UCLA. She averaged 23.8 ppg and 17 rpg this season, helping Grandview High School to the Class 6A state quarterfinals. Her size and skill set will be invaluable for UCLA in March Madness next year.

#4, ZaKiyah Johnson

ZaKiyah Johnson from Sacred Heart Academy has impressed with her versatility. She can play multiple positions effectively and averaged 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game this season. The highly sought-after recruit will enhance the LSU Tigers' stacked roster.

#5, Aaliyah Crump

Aaliyah Crump, from Minnetonka High School, has made a name for herself with her scoring ability and quickness. This season, she averaged 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game while leading her team deep into the playoffs. As she continues to develop, Crump is expected to be a key player for the Texas Longhorns.

#5, Addie Deal

Addie Deal, an Iowa Hawkeyes signee from Mater Dei High School, shined with her scoring consistency and ability to create plays for her teammates. This season, she averaged over 18 points per game.

#6, Grace Knox

Grace Knox is another emerging talent who has shown promise as a forward with strong rebounding skills and defensive capabilities. She led the Etiwanda Eagles to their third consecutive CIF Open Division title on Saturday. Knox will don the LSU Tigers' colors next season.

