“Losing three times to a team is unheard of”: LSU signee Grace Knox on overcoming Etiwanda’s 'biggest flaws' to defeat Ontario Christian in the finals

Grace Knox, a five-star recruit from the Class of 2025, has been unstoppable this season. On March 11, the LSU Signee helped Etiwanda High School defeat Ontario Christian and secure a place in the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship.

Ad

Immediately after the win, the 6-foot-2 small forward appeared in an interview with SportsStarMagazine, on March 12, giving the highlights of the game.

Etiwanda High School has played three matches against Ontario Christian, two of which were not in their favor by a close margin. When faced with the Ontario Christian for the third time in the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship, Etiwanda Eagles took home the victory and a place in the finals.

Ad

Trending

The interviewer asked Grace Knox what it took them to overcome the loss from their previous matches against Ontario Christian, including their loss 10 days ago. She replied:

“Honestly, it took everything we didn’t have the last time we played them. It took all the teamwork we can use to move the ball." (0:56)

Ad

“The practice this last week was focused on really coming together because that was our biggest flaw,” she added. “We were trying to play One-on-One. We were trying to do isolated things that caused us to take losses in the past.”

Knox revealed the mindset that led them to this crucial victory.

“Giving everything we had and refusing to lose. We are not about to lose this game as losing three times to a team is really unheard of. So, we didn’t wanna be that team,” Grace Knox concluded.

Ad

Grace Knox’s Etiwanda Eagles’ three encounters with Ontario Christian

Etiwanda Eagles faced Ontario Christian for the first time on Nov. 23, 2023. Ontario Christian took the lead in the first quarter, 23-15. They maintained the lead till the second quarter by winning it with a scoreline of 19-11.

Etiwanda Eagles piled up the lead in the third quarter, winning it 17-15. Etiwanda Eagles held their momentum and led the fourth quarter 23-17. However, despite the lead, they were not able to outscore Ontario Christian and lost the match 74-66.

Ad

On March 1, Grace Knox and Co. faced Ontario Christian for the second time. Despite the great start and the lead of 20-14 in the first quarter, the Eagles only scored seven points and lost 15-7.

Ontario Christian led the third quarter by 24-15. The Eagles scored 21-12 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to even out the lead, resulting in their loss by 65-63.

On Tuesday, the Eagles played against the Christian for the third time this season. They took the lead in the first quarter with 23-17. Maintaining their lead in the second quarter, they scored 14-11.

Ontario Christian took the lead in the third quarter with 19-15. With both scoring just 15 points in the last quarter, the Eagles took revenge by winning the match 67-62.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback