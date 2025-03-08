  • home icon
  • "They just making up stuff": No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez's father denies recent reports about NIL package and two teams emerging as favorites

By Nishant
Modified Mar 08, 2025 16:42 GMT
Aaliyah Chavez Top Girl
Aaliyah Chavez Top Girl's High School Basketball Player - Source: Getty

Aaliyah Chavez, the No.1 prospect from the 2025 class, is set to make her college commitment on March 25 at 2 p.m. at Monterey Auditorium. As the decision day approaches, multiple rumors surround the 5-foot-10 point guard.

On3 reported that the Lubbock native commands a NIL package worth a whopping $1.5 million. The report also stated that two institutions, Oklahoma and Texas, have emerged as the front runners to land the 18-year-old.

Aaliyah's father, Sonny Chavez, took to X to bust these rumors and speculations about her daughter's NIL package and future.

"These people don't have a clue what's happening in @AALIYAH2CHAVEZ recruitment they just making up stuff to make themselves sound relevant!!!" Sonny wrote.
On Friday, Aaliyah Chavez revealed the venue of her college commitment by posting a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle.

"Dear Basketball - [ ] You changed my life. As a young girl, I gained confidence dribble by dribble, shot by shot, now as a young woman, I know what my purpose is. From the first day I picked up a ball, I knew I wanted to be the BEST. Thank you for teaching me the real definition of RE2PECT , discipline , humbleness, and sacrifice," she wrote.
"Thank you for the highs and the lows , the love and support and even the hate and discouragement this sport brings. This is what makes me who I am today! My journey has been a blessing every step of the way. Now join me to make my decision to play at the next level . THANK YOU," Chavez concluded.
Aaliyah added another honor to her glorious high school career before picking her college team. She was named the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year on Friday, beating Jazzy Davidson, Sienna Betts, Saniyah Hall and Kaleena Smith. Chavez averages 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season.

Which college will Aaliyah Chavez commit to?

The race to sign Aaliyah Chavez, the highly sought-after 2025 recruit, is heating up. According to On3, Texas is now the sole leader to land the superstar, with an insane 90% probability. Oklahoma and UCLA are far behind with 4% and 3.4% chances, respectively.

LSU and Texas Tech stand at a mere 1% chance of signing the young point guard. Chavez has made official visits to Oklahoma on Oct. 18 and UCLA on Oct. 25, with additional unofficial visits to Texas, LSU and Texas Tech.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
