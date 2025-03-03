  • home icon
  • "Hope and pray, that you choose to stay in Lubbock": Texas Tech fans share their reaction to Aaliyah Chavez's post following state championship win

By Nishant
Modified Mar 03, 2025 19:28 GMT
Aaliyah Chavez Top Girl
Aaliyah Chavez Top Girl's High School Basketball Player - Source: Getty

Aaliyah Chavez, the No.1 recruit from the 2025 class, clinched a Texas state championship for Monterey High School against Liberty Hill on Saturday. The Lubbock native recorded 19 points, six assists and seven rebounds to seal the title.

Austin American-Statesman sportswriter Rick Cantu posted a picture of a newspaper clipping featuring Chavez scoring over two defenders.

"Set the date. March 25. @AALIYAH2CHAVEZ to choose college: Texas Tech, Oklahoma, South Carolina, OU, @TexasLonghorns Ranked as nation’s top HS girls player. Our @statesman cover photo today @uiltexas photo by @sara_diggins," the caption of the post read.
Aaliyah Chavez retweeted the post with the comment:

"I need this."
Fans in the comments section reacted, pitching their favorite teams for Aaliyah's college commitment.

"Aaliya, you were absolutely amazing out there Saturday! We in Lubbock hope and pray, that you choose to stay in Lubbock to play at Texas Tech. We all want to come watch you play and make a huge difference in the Lady Raider lineup. GREAT JOB! 🙌," one user wrote.
More joined in to ask the 5-foot-10 point guard to join Texas Tech.

"We’d love to have you at Texas Tech and it’d be awesome to keep the talent in the 806! Wishing you all the best and congratulations on your state championship! Can’t wait to hear your choice ! 🔴⚫️," one fan chimed in.
"Hope it’s Texas Tech!👈🏿🤠👉🏿," another added.
"Congrats! Let’s WIN one at Texas Tech! Be a hometown hero!!!" a comment read.

While some made pitches for other teams, a few fans avoided putting any pressure on the young prodigy.

"Have you ever visited South Carolina gamecocks before . Winning culture won the last two two out of three titles and going back to back titles. Pro ready here," a fancy pitch read.
"Congratulations to you Aaliyah from your Thanksgiving Hoopfest 🦃 PA Announcer. Take your time and make your decision. Tell your Dad I said hello 👋," one hoops fan said.

Aaliyah Chavez's shooting, dribbling and passing skills against the Liberty Hill Panthers helped her team dominate the game in a 64-35 win.

Fans await Aaliyah Chavez's college commitment

Aaliyah Chavez has received offers from top universities, including Oklahoma, LSU, Texas Tech, UCLA and South Carolina.

According to On3, Oklahoma is the leading contender, with a 37.0% chance of securing her commitment. UCLA follows closely behind with a 32.8% probability. Texas Tech is also in the mix, holding a 9.8% chance. LSU and Texas round out the other major contenders for her commitment.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
