Olyviah Edwards, Kate Harpring, Maddyn Greenway and others get recognised as top 2026 Class players by McDonald's All-American committee member

As the Class of 2025 moves towards their college careers, all eyes are set on the upcoming set of talented recruits. The April NCAA Eval concluded on a merry note last weekend, with high school hoopers exhibiting their merit.

Their performance caught the eye of McDonald's All-American committee member Shane Laflin, who was present to gauge a fair idea of the players' athletic prowess. Laflin is part of the McDonald's All-American committee, a member of the Naismith Trophy Board of selectors and an ESPN Women's Hoop recruiting analyst.

On Tuesday, he curated a list of the Best of the Best Class of 2026 hoopers after careful evaluation and shared it on his official Instagram handle.

"Here are some of the players that stood out to me over several categories in y 2 stops over the NCAA Eval weekend. Well done!!," read the caption.

The list consists of No. 1 hooper in Washington, Oliviyah Edwards, No. 1 recruit in Georgia- Kate Harpring, No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania -Maddyn Greenway, No. 3 recruit in New York- Olivia Jones, No. 1 recruit in Maryland -Autumn Fleary and No. 1 recruit in New York- Olivia Vukosa.

Aside from the skill-set, the evaluation was based on multiple factors, including defensive awareness, improvement over time, 'Game in 5's'- team player, coachability, physical shape and durability, among other things.

Additionally, Laflin appreciated the positive environment praised the players' performances, contributing to multiple wins.

"I saw a lot of players embrace being a ⭐️ in their role, and it contributed to WINNING."

Georgia's top hooper Kate Harpring drops 27 points at the Adidas AAU Circuit

The first leg of Adidas' AAU Circuit concluded last weekend at Rock Hill, South Carolina. Georgia's No. 1 player, Kate Harpring's splendid performance stormed the internet, with one fan hoping for her commitment, "Iowa bound, I hope."

On Friday, she played for the Southeast All-Stars against Class of 2027's No. 1 overall prospect, Kaleena Smith's Seven Days. Kate Harpring raked in 28 points and six rebounds, leading the victory with 51-40.

The following Sunday, Harpring's Southeast All-Stars went against ALWAYS 100 16U and dropped 27 points, leading her team to a 66-44 victory. The first leg of the tourney concluded with Southeast All-Stars clinching the top record with 5-0.

The second leg of the matchup is scheduled from May 16-18.

