"Iowa bound I hope": Hoops fans react as Jan Jensen's recruiting target Kate Harpring impresses at the Adidas AAU circuit

The Adidas 3SSB Circuit has now completed its first stage, and Kate Harpring, the No. 2-ranked Class of 2027 prospect, has been dominant so far. She suited up for the Southeast All-Stars 16U during the first leg of the circuit at Rock Hill, South Carolina, and she was one of the most impressive athletes in that leg.

On Sunday, she dropped 27 points against ALWAYS 100 16U, en route to a 66-44 victory. This win cemented Southeast All-Stars on top of the standings after the first leg in South Carolina with a 5-0 record. The second leg is scheduled from May 16-18.

The Iowa recruitment target's impressive performance at Rock Hill impressed many fans, some of whom were wishing that she would pick their favorite school, especially Jan Jansen's Iowa:

"Kate is on 🔥 🔥🔥 and Iowa bound I hope!!!" One Hawkeyes fan commented.

"Iowa will love having you do that in front of 15,000 people at Carver," another Hawkeyes fan added.

"❤️🖤🤍 /// @southeastallstars. very. own. kate. harpring," said one commenter.

Meanwhile, others were just cheering her on, but there was one North Carolina Tar Heels fan in the mix, also hoping for her commitment.

"She's so awesome. God I hope she goes to North Carolina. ❤️❤️❤️," said one Tar Heels fan.

"Keep it up Kate!! 🔥🏀🔥," commented another fan.

"pro 🙌," another commenter added.

Fans react to Kate Harpring's Adidas 3SSB performance in South Carolina (Source: IG/ overtimeselect)

How well did Kate Harpring's Southeast All-Stars do in the South Carolina leg of the Adidas 3SSB Circuit?

Kate Harpring began her Adidas 3SSB campaign on Friday against none other than No. 1-ranked sophomore Kaleena Smith and Seven Days 16U. After excellent performances from both stars, Harpring came out on top, 51-40.

It was a duel between the two young stars, with Kaleena Smith dropping 37 points and four rebounds, while Kate Harpring had 28 points and six rebounds. The two looked impressive in that game, especially with a lot of college coaches, including South Carolina's Dawn Staley, watching the game.

Also on Friday, Southeast All-Stars took on Sol United 16U, winning by just five points, with the final score of 60-55. The next day, they took on Meta Hoops 16U, winning 64-57.

They closed out Saturday with another win, this time against Texas Lonestar 16U, 63-53. This then led to their biggest margin of victory of the first leg, against Always 100, winning by 22 points.

