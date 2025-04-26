  • home icon
WATCH: Elite prospects Kaleena Smith and Kate Harping go against each other at the Adidas girls AAU circuit

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Apr 26, 2025 17:51 GMT
Harvard-Westlake Invitational: Ontario Christian v St. Joseph
Harvard-Westlake Invitational: Ontario Christian v St. Joseph's - Source: Getty

With the AAU season in full swing, Kaleena Smith, the No. 1-ranked overall prospect from the class of 2027, has suited up for her squad, Seven Days. Their first stop is in Rock Hill, South Carolina, for the initial leg of the Adidas 3SSB Circuit as they took on No. 2-ranked 2026 prospect Kate Harpring and the Southeast All-Stars on Friday.

Kaleena Smith led Seven Days with 37 points and four rebounds, while Kate Harpring led Southeast Elite with 28 points and six rebounds in the battle between two of the best high school point guards today.

Despite Smith having 37 points and carrying Seven Days, Harpring's Southeast Elite won the game, 51-40, which meant that Smith's teammates only scored three points during the entire game. This also means Seven Days 16U started their Adidas 3SSB Circuit campaign with a big loss.

After that 0-1 start to their 3SSB campaign, Smith and Seven Days seek to bounce back with their next two games on Saturday. Their first game is in the afternoon, against Hardwood Elite 16U, and then against Full Package 16U in the evening. They will only have one game on Sunday, and that will be against Meta Hoops 16U.

After the April leg of the Adidas 3SSB Spring Sessions, Smith and Seven Days 16U will be back in Rock Hill for Session II on May 16-18 to play four more games.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley watches Kaleena Smith duel Kate Harpring

There was a ton of buzz coming into the Seven Days vs. Southeast All-Stars game on Friday, especially with the two top high school point guards dueling at Rock Hill. Several coaches were reportedly spotted watching the game with their eyes on the two top players.

The biggest name spotted over at Rock Hill was Dawn Staley, the coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks and fresh off her trip to the NCAA national championship game. Staley is interested in both Kaleena Smith and Kate Harpring, with both guards having standing offers from the program.

South Carolina is seen as a dark horse contender for Harpring, with a 2.7% chance to recruit her, according to On3. Georgia and Georgia Tech are seen as the top two contenders for her so far, but things can still change as Harpring enters her senior year.

As for Smith, she is still about to enter her junior year this fall, so it is still too early to tell.

Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.

Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.

As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.

When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan).

