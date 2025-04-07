  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Oregon's Dakorien Moore, Baby Gronk and others react to Sherrone Moore's star signee Bryce Underwood sporting Michigan colors at spring practice

Oregon's Dakorien Moore, Baby Gronk and others react to Sherrone Moore's star signee Bryce Underwood sporting Michigan colors at spring practice

By Viraj Mali
Modified Apr 07, 2025 19:03 GMT
Quarterback Bryce Underwood prepares to throw a pass during a team practice at the Belleville High School football field in Belleville on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. - Source: Imagn
Quarterback Bryce Underwood prepares to throw a pass during a team practice at the Belleville High School football field in Belleville on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. - Source: Imagn

Bryce Underwood, the Michigan Wolverines' headline signee from the Class of 2025, is getting used to the environment in Ann Arbor. The five-star recruit signed with the program on National Signing Day in December.

Ad

On Sunday, Underwood shared a few pictures from his spring practice session with the Wolverines on Instagram, which received a lot of attention, especially from his fellow athletes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dakorien Moore, the Oregon Ducks commit, commented with an emoji. Michigan players Dominic Zvada and Mikey Keene chimed in with their reactions.

(IG/@19bryce.__)
(IG/@19bryce.__)

"Chill twin," Keene commented.

Ad
(IG/@19bryce.__)
(IG/@19bryce.__)
Ad

Underwood also received a comment from high school football player and social media influencer Madden San Miguel, commonly known as Baby Gronk.

"BEST QB IN COLLEGE," Baby Gronk commented.
(IG/@19bryce.__)
(IG/@19bryce.__)

Underwood is the best-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025, per several recruiting websites. He initially pledged his allegiance to the LSU Tigers but flipped his commitment to the Wolverines.

Ad

Sherrone Moore sheds light on Bryce Underwood's spring practice with Wolverines

Sherrone Moore saw his star quarterback in action during spring practice and was impressed with the talented athlete's workout.

"Adjusting to things and doing things a little bit differently, but he’s done well. He works his tail off," Moore said, as per On3. "He’s in here late, in here early, and, you know, those guys have really worked hard to compete at that position."
Ad

The Wolverines' Class of 2025 is ranked No. 8 in the country, per 247Sports. They have signed 14 athletes from the class. Apart from Underwood, the program has also landed five-star recruit Andrew Babalola.

Underwood finished his high school career with 5,726 yards, 72 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His contributions led the Belleville High School to an overall record of 37-3 during his three years with the high school.

About the author
Viraj Mali

Viraj Mali

A sports enthusiast trying to leave a mark on the sporting world.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी