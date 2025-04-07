Oregon's Dakorien Moore, Baby Gronk and others react to Sherrone Moore's star signee Bryce Underwood sporting Michigan colors at spring practice

Bryce Underwood, the Michigan Wolverines' headline signee from the Class of 2025, is getting used to the environment in Ann Arbor. The five-star recruit signed with the program on National Signing Day in December.

Ad

On Sunday, Underwood shared a few pictures from his spring practice session with the Wolverines on Instagram, which received a lot of attention, especially from his fellow athletes.

Ad

Trending

Dakorien Moore, the Oregon Ducks commit, commented with an emoji. Michigan players Dominic Zvada and Mikey Keene chimed in with their reactions.

(IG/@19bryce.__)

"Chill twin," Keene commented.

Ad

(IG/@19bryce.__)

Ad

Underwood also received a comment from high school football player and social media influencer Madden San Miguel, commonly known as Baby Gronk.

"BEST QB IN COLLEGE," Baby Gronk commented.

(IG/@19bryce.__)

Underwood is the best-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025, per several recruiting websites. He initially pledged his allegiance to the LSU Tigers but flipped his commitment to the Wolverines.

Ad

Sherrone Moore sheds light on Bryce Underwood's spring practice with Wolverines

Sherrone Moore saw his star quarterback in action during spring practice and was impressed with the talented athlete's workout.

"Adjusting to things and doing things a little bit differently, but he’s done well. He works his tail off," Moore said, as per On3. "He’s in here late, in here early, and, you know, those guys have really worked hard to compete at that position."

Ad

The Wolverines' Class of 2025 is ranked No. 8 in the country, per 247Sports. They have signed 14 athletes from the class. Apart from Underwood, the program has also landed five-star recruit Andrew Babalola.

Underwood finished his high school career with 5,726 yards, 72 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His contributions led the Belleville High School to an overall record of 37-3 during his three years with the high school.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Viraj Mali A sports enthusiast trying to leave a mark on the sporting world. Know More