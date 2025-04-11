"Out here picking Kirby's pocket": Notre Dame fans react to 5-star EDGE Rodney Dunham's commitment to Marcus Freeman's team

Notre Dame delivered a big blow to Southeastern Conference recruiting powerhouses on Thursday, securing a pledge from Rodney Dunham, one of the most coveted edge rushers in the 2026 class. Dunham chose the Fighting Irish over finalists South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Duke.

Rated as ESPN’s No. 6 defensive end and the No. 57 overall prospect in the 2026 ESPN 300, Dunham became the highest-ranked commitment in head coach Marcus Freeman’s upcoming class.

He joins offensive tackle Tyler Merrill (No. 67) and linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. Fan reactions were emphatic.

“Notre Dame out here picking Kirby’s pockets,” one supporter tweeted.

“The place to be! Welcome home Rodney!” Another tweeted.

"Rodney got me hitting the Irish jig in my living room," a fan tweeted.

"Wasn’t SEC caliber. Good luck at that small school," another tweeted.

"I thought he was going to Marshall," a fan tweeted.

Dunham’s recruitment intensified this spring following campus visits to all five programs, but a late March trip to South Bend proved decisive.

“It wasn’t much of a challenge,” Dunham said of his commitment. “Notre Dame checked off the important boxes.”

The talented pass-rusher emphasized the program’s blend of athletic and academic development.

“They can develop me really well—and I can go to the NFL from there,” he said. “I can also get a pretty good degree and a good job from there and make new connections.”

Notre Dame’s edge in relationships and holistic support stood out to Dunham.

“They’ve been recruiting me hard, contacting me every day about how I’m gonna fit on the team, in the school, and from an academic standpoint,” he said. “I fit in well—it’s a great school with great people and great football.”

Rodney Dunham’s first flight lands wim with the Fighting Irish

Rodney Dunham’s recruitment took a decisive turn following his March visit to Notre Dame—a trip that also marked his first time flying. The journey provided clarity for the Charlotte native, as the Fighting Irish quickly emerged as the top choice over previous frontrunners South Carolina and Tennessee.

“That trip just made everything click,” Dunham said to ESPN. “Once I knew, I just knew ... After visiting all five schools, the decision came easy.”

A key factor of his visit was his growing relationship with defensive line coach Al Washington.

“We talk about everything — not just football,” Dunham said. “It’s a real relationship. That’s cool, especially since he’ll be my coach.”

Dunham also shared a moment that influenced his decision—a conversation with a food service staff member during his time in South Bend.

“He was telling me how great of a leader [Freeman] is,” Dunham said. “That’s the type of guy you want to guide you into adulthood. It’s not just all about football.”

On the field, Dunham totaled 94 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks over his last two seasons at Myers Park High School. He’s considered a high-ceiling prospect with elite speed and pass-rush ability.

