"Out there playing like cp3" "Let em know": Fans react as Team Chris Paul U15s freshman Sherod McCormick puts up impressive EYBL display

Sherod McCormick, the Class of 2028 player, has shown some stellar performances on the court for Team CP3 in the Nike EYBL E15 circuit. The 5-foot-11 point guard, who also plays for Cox Mill High School in Concord, North Carolina, averaged 16.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game in his freshman year.
His consistent performances were noticed by the famous basketball page SLAM High School, as they shared some highlights of McCormick's scoring and passing prowess on Saturday.
"Freshman PG Sherod McCormick has been cooking on the EYBL with Team CP3 15U 🚨🤧 @sherodskills @nikeeyb @_maxx_," the post was captioned.
The hoops fans were impressed by Sherod McCormick's highlights and shared their reactions in the comments section.
"them handles ain't no joke this kid knows how to do what to and when to do it.. that move where he faked a few passed before he shot the ball shows it.. he made the defenders believe that he gon pass the ball but didn't and that's why he was free that's a good ball iq and i know if he keeps it up he will go a long way too ain't no doubt about it," commented another fan.
More fans joined the comments section.
Another fan compared him to Chris Paul, "daamn cp3 regen.. moves like him passes like him has a great basketball iq too gonna have to look at more of his games fs..coincidence that he plays in his team too lol."
Sherod McCormick's Team CP3 sits first in Division C of Nike EYBL E15
Team CP3 leads Division C with a 6-2 record and six points. The team tipped off the circuit with a 61-48 win against City Rocks on May 16, where McCormick scored 11 points on 3-for-8 shooting, including 2-for-4 from behind the arc.
He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists in 24:20 minutes. Since then, they defeated Indy Heat, Expressions, Howard Pulley, All Ohio and Meanstreets.
However, their last two games ended in a 64-68 loss against the Mac Irvin Fire on Sunday and a 47-61 defeat against Team Final on Monday. They will now face MOKAN on Jul. 11.