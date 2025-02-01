Penn State commit Kayden Mingo leads Long Island Lutheran to a win with Carmelo Anthony in attendance

When Kiyan Anthony was out with an injury, four-star Penn State commit Kayden Mingo stepped up for Long Island Lutheran. During their game against the Legacy Early College Lions, he led the Crusaders to a convincing 34-point victory as the team won 80-54 on Friday. He also did so while Kiyan's dad, Carmelo Anthony, was in attendance to watch the game.

The game, which was part of the Western Maryland Classic, took place at Garett College in McHenry, Maryland. While many were talking about the basketball legend watching the game, Kayden Mingo handled business on the court with 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists. It was another dominant outing for LuHi, which extended its winning streak to 11.

Following that dominant 34-point win, the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders have now won seven games by 25 points or more this season. Kayden Mingo and co. also improved their record to 14-5, while Legacy Early College fell to 7-11 this season.

After the win, Kayden Mingo talked about him exploding in the game:

“I feel like all of us can get going at any time,” he said. “I just feel like maybe today was a little more of our day."

Kayden's five-star younger brother, Dylan Mingo, added 14 points, six assists, and five rebounds for the Crusaders, while their star player, Kiyan Anthony, had a quiet game with 10 points, three assists, and three rebounds.

Meanwhile, Lance Barnes was the one who carried the Legacy Lions with 14 points, three rebounds and three steals, while Justin Bandy added 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Kayden Mingo reveals Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades made a big impression on him

Kayden Mingo has now officially signed up for Mike Rhoades' program at Penn State. After committing to the school in January, the four-star prospect talked about why he chose the school over all the others (via Onwardstate).

“I watched a lot of guards coach Rhoades has had in the past, Ace Baldwin and Bones Hyland, people like that. I really like what he does with his guards, and he talks to me about what he envisions for me when I come in,” he said. “I really just love the playstyle that coach Rhoades plays with.”

With his commitment to Penn State secured, the future Nittany Lion also revealed that he will either be studying finance or psychology once he gets there.

