WATCH: Carmelo Anthony stays behind for heartwarming gesture following son Kiyan Anthony's Long Island Lutheran game

Carmelo Anthony may have retired already, but he remains among the biggest basketball stars in the world. The former New York Knicks star gave fans some love after he watched his son, Kiyan Anthony, play for Long Island Lutheran, on Friday.

After the game ended, the NBA legend stayed behind and signed autographs for some fans.

Carmelo was approached by several kids, handing him things to sign, including one of his old Denver Nuggets jerseys. He also signed some basketballs, shirts, school jerseys, pamphlets, magazines and more.

Kiyan and the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders were taking on the Legacy Early College. LuHi won that showdown against the South Carolina-based team, 80-54. The game was part of the Western Maryland Classic, which kicked off last Thursday and played at the Garett College in McHenry, Maryland.

The win puts Kiyan Anthony & Co. on an 11-game winning streak, with the Crusaders being undefeated since the four-star shooting guard returned from injury in early January.

Kiyan was injured in late November after taking a bad fall, with Long Island Lutheran struggling early in the season without him. The team has since recovered and with him back, have been on a tear in January.

Carmelo talked about Kiyan Anthony choosing Syracuse during the "Tamron Hall Show"

Carmelo Anthony appeared on the "Tamron Hall Show" on Friday to discuss about his son Kiyan Anthony's decision to choose his alma mater, Syracuse, and stated unequivocally that he had no say in the matter.

Carmelo did lay out to Kiyan what good things might happen should he choose Syracuse, as well as tell him about the possible consequences, including the pressure of the legacy he left behind at the school.

“I was able to lay out what is in front… The good, the bad, what to expect, what not to expect. But also what I did 20-something years ago is 20-something years ago… So you have an opportunity to live off of that legacy but also create a whole new lane… For this new generation,” Carmelo said.

He did give Kiyan the choice to pick whatever school he wanted, though he admitted how much he loved the school in the interview.

