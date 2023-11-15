Denver Nuggets unveiled their new City Edition jersey and it is garnering attention across the league. Made specifically for the In-Season Tournament games, it is more than a mere jersey. It has the number “5280” printed on the front which represents the Mile High City, Denver’s altitude.

The high altitude of Denver gives the Nuggets an advantage on their home court. The defending champions haven't shied away from showing off this advantage on their jerseys. Declan J. Bolger, the Neggets’ VP, spoke to Nuggets.com about Nuggets’ new City Edition jersey.

“5280 is a badge of honor," Declan J. Bolger said. “5280 is a competitive advantage for us, and this City Edition uniform is an opportunity to reinforce that competitive advantage... It's our rallying cry…The skyline is at 5,280 (feet above sea level). The skyline and number are interchangeable. Everybody looks at that skyline and knows that's Mile High Basketball, Denver, which is at 5280."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2023 City Edition jersey is the new version of the Nuggets’ skyline uniforms. The skyline uniforms feature the skyline in front of the mountains. The new City Edition features the same mountains.

However, instead of the city skyline, the number “5280” is written across the chest. The mountains are painted in cobalt blue and numbers are written in Nuggets Gold letters.

Denver Nuggets keep LA Clippers winless in James Harden era

Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles Clippers by 111-108 in the In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday. The hero of the game was yet again Nikola Jokic, who had almost a 32-point triple-double. Jokic had 32 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists in the win. He has already passed LeBron James and Jason Kidd on the all-time triple-double list.

The two-time MVP was perfect from the free throw line and made 14 of them during the game. He made two clutch free throws with 13 seconds left in the game. Throughout the game, it appeared as if the Clippers had no answer for the reigning Finals MVP.

The Clippers have now lost five straight games with James Harden, making them winless since “The Beard” joined the team after the trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Harden had the best game of his Clippers’ career so far, scoring 21 points. Paul George tied his season-high 35 points.

Nuggets played the fourth game of their season without their second star Jamal Murray who is dealing with a hamstring injury. There is no timeline provided by the Nuggets for his return.