Listing all City Edition jerseys leaked for 2023-24 NBA season

Some of the City Edition jerseys for the upcoming NBA season have been leaked. Nike has gotten creative with jerseys since it became the official outfitter of the league. It will be adding more new jerseys this season. Some of the new looks are slowly leaking.

Check out some of the special edition jerseys already leaked out.

Nike is back at it with creative new looks. The line of jerseys is meant to tie into a team's city roots. Some bring out the culture of the city or tie into a certain landmark.

Some of the best ones from previous seasons included the "Miami Vice" jerseys for the Heat or the Drake-inspired OVO Raptors jerseys. The new editions are starting to trickle out. Here are the city editions that have been leaked so far.

2023-23 NBA City Edition jerseys

The City Edition line of jerseys has not been released yet. However, some of Nike’s new looks have been leaked. Let’s take a look at those designs.

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors are going gold again. Dennis Schroder appeared in the new threads during media day on Monday. The jersey is all gold with black accents and perhaps another tie-in to Drake’s OVO brand.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings have gone with the retro look. They are throwing it back to a red, white and blue colorway for their City Edition. The Kings' name on the front is vertical rather than the traditional horizontal.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies also gave a sneak peek to their new threads. They have black-with-white lettering and numbers for their City Edition jersey. The front nameplate reads "MEM" in a unique font.

Houston Rockets

Houston went clean for its edition. The Rockets have a white jersey with simple red lettering. They added light blue accents and the front nameplate has the city’s nickname, “H-Town”.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls went all black with vertical lettering on their City look. There is a lot of blank space on this one. It also features the words “Madhouse on Madison” in the bottom right corner of the jersey. This is a reference to the nickname for the Bulls' old arena, Chicago Stadium.

Dallas Mavericks

The edition for Dallas falls short. The font seems to go a bit Western, but there is a lot of space here. The jersey is black with blue numbers and white lettering.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors went with black and yellow again. The jersey reads San Francisco instead of Golden State. The font is a bit cartoonish and adds a retro effect.

Miami Heat

The Heat have strayed far from their cool Vice uniforms. They have now gone with their staple Heat culture mantra striped across the front. The black jersey has red and white lettering. The leaked jersey looks a bit wonky.